SPANN-DOPSLAUF Kaitlyn Marie Spann of Victoria and Joseph Owen Dopslauf of Franklin, were married on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Cuero. Fr. Jasper Liggio officiated the double-ring ceremony. The bride was given in marriage by her father. The bride is the daughter of Mike and Donna Spann of Meyersville. She is the granddaughter of Raymond and Esterleen Spann; and Patricia Thieme and the late Roland Thieme. She is a 2008 graduate of Cuero High School and a 2012 graduate of Victoria College. She is employed as a Registered Nurse. The groom is the son of Keith and Karla Dopslauf. He is the grandson of the late Edward and Oleta Dopslauf; and Gerard Dhooge and the late Beatrice Dhooge. He is a 2004 graduate of Franklin High School and is employed as an electrician. Kelly Spann of Meyersville (sister of the bride), attended as maid of honor. Cassandra Spann of Edna (sister-in-law of the bride), attended as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Alisha White of Victoria and Danielle Lonis of Cuero. Sadie Spann (Furbaby) served as flower girl. Cody Green of Franklin, attended as best man. Groomsmen were Keith Gresham of Franklin, Jason Spann of Edna (brother of the bride), and Frank Tuch of Meyersville (uncle of the bride). Gunner Spann of Edna and Miles Spann of Edna (both nephews of the bride), served as ring-bearers. A reception, dinner, and dance was held at Schroeder Hall in Goliad, with music provided by Platinum Sounds. The Grand March was led by Aunt and Uncle, Norman and Carolyn Schoener. After a destination wedding honeymoon to Louisiana for a guided fishing trip, the couple will reside in Victoria.
