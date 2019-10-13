MEGHAN WIED
WIED-REID Meghan Kylee Wied, of Victoria, and Norman Eric Reid, of Progreso Lake, were married on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hidden Falls in Spring Branch. The double-ring ceremony was officiated by The Honorable William R. Mitchell, Uvalde County Judge, and great uncle of the groom. The bride was given in marriage by her father. The bride is the daughter of Franklin and Patti Wied, of Victoria. She is the grandaughter of Floyd and Janet McKinnerney of Hondo; and Dillard Wied and the late Louise Wied, of Hebbronville. She is a 2011 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Victoria; and a 2015 graduate of Texas A&M University, with a BS in Agricultural Business and minor in Agricultural Economics. The groom is the son of Tim and Beckie Reid, of Mercedes. He is the grandson of Glenn and Mollie Bell of Weslaco; and Sally Reid and the late Norman Reid, of Mercedes. He was homeschooled and graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville in 2018, with a BS in Agricultural Science. He works on and assists in the operation of his family's farm, Reid Farms, in the Rio Grande Valley. Kasey Sorrells of Spring Branch, attended as Maid of Honor. Lauren Holloway of Victoria, attended as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Sara Potts of Inez and Haley Wright of Floresville. Kylie Cremar, cousin of the bride, served as flower girl. Richie Garza of Weslaco, attended as Best Man. Groomsmen were Kash Vickers of Portland, Holden Kucia of Conroe, and Will Beckwith of McAllen. Tripp Lairsen, nephew of the groom, served as ring bearer. Ushers were Justin Wied of Kingsville and Cameron Wied of Denton, both brothers of the bride. A reception followed at Hidden Falls in Spring Branch.

