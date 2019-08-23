The Victoria Film Society and the University of Houston-Victoria present "Cesar Chavez," starring Michael Peña, America Ferrera and Rosario Dawson, a biography of the civil rights activist and labor organizer Cesar Chavez.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20; screening begins at 8 p.m. outdoors in the empty lot next to the Junior League of Victoria building, located at 202 N. Main St. In the event of rain, the screening will be moved inside the JLV Building.
The screening is part of UHV's Hispanic Heritage Month programming and is open to the public.
Admission is free; donations accepted.
Concessions will be available.
