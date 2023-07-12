As the midday sun slowly made its way overhead Victoria, Leticia Ortega, co-owner of Ortega’s Rainbow Sno, stationed herself inside the shop before opening time, comforted by the chill of a freezer nearby as she got ready for yet another bustling day of business Wednesday.
Outside of her shaved ice shop, it was anything but chill. Temperatures were approaching triple digits as the day went on, and Victoria was in another heat advisory.
Ortega, who has been running the business with her husband, Fernando Ortega, said this year’s summer is starting to stand out to her. She has been operating the flagship location, 4303 N. Navarro St., for 40 years now. With two other locations at Laurent Street and one in Port Lavaca, the heat has also brought with it a blessing.
“We depend on the heat,” Ortega said. “The hotter the weather, the better the business.”
There are more than 100 flavors for shaved ice. The most popular one by far is Tiger’s Blood, she said. At the rate of snow cones she is selling, Ortega has to have ice delivered every other day. Each delivery brings in 200-250 blocks of ice, with each block weighing 10 pounds, she said.
“We’re from the valley so we’re used to the heat, but I’m going to say this year in Victoria, this weather has gotten as hot as it does in the south,” Ortega said.
In 2022, a total of four heat advisories were issued to Victoria, said Brian Field, meteorologist from the National Weather Service. As of Wednesday, 16 heat advisories were issued to the city so far this year.
A heat advisory is issued when the heat index is in the 110-114 degree range. An excessive heat warning is where heat index values climb to 115 degrees or higher, and may cause heat related illnesses such as heatstroke, heat cramps or fainting. Heat index differs from temperature, Field said. The heat index is what the actual temperature feels like to the body, when the humidity is combined with the air temperature, he said.
“We’ve had a hot summer like this,” Field said. “So I can’t say this is the hottest, but it is hotter than what we normally see.”
A term that has been floating around town due to high heat is the infamous, "Heat dome," a weather phenomenon that has hovered over a large portion of the country, scorching much of the southern United States.
“The heat dome that everybody is referring to is just an area of high pressure,” Field said.
As air is trapped in a jet stream, it forms a loop. Warm air begins to rise and the high pressure forms a dome, trapping the warm air inside. As the pressure gets higher, it forces the air back down to the ground, the warm air is compressed as it comes down, releasing even more heat.
On Thursday, Victoria is expecting a high of 97 degrees with heat index values as high as 106 degrees. Friday will stay the same with a high of 97 degrees, with Saturday coming in the same.
Although relief is not currently in sight — across town — Tony Rodriguez finds his own comfort, seated in the air conditioned room at Crazy About Mangonadas 2. Located at 2202 N. Laurent Street, the store offers frozen desserts, frozen fruit purees and ice cream.
Rodriguez opted in for Heaven's Joy, a frozen dessert consisting of coconut puree, drizzled with chocolate syrup and covered with toasted coconut flakes. He limits himself to the treat about once a month and spends the later of the month drinking as much water as he can to stay hydrated, he said.
After getting his order, he sat and began to enjoy his sweet concoction and waited for the rest of his big order that was going to go back to his coworkers.
“It seems to be hotter than what it was before in the past,” Rodriguez said. “It feels like you’re cooking, the kids want to go outside, but it’s too hot.”
Outdoor activities would have to wait for the evening times, fearing the playground equipment will cause burns to his kids, Rodriguez said.
As orders came out one by one, a score of workers and store manager Esmeralda Valdez lent a hand to carry out all of the shaved ice orders to his car.
“Everybody likes to come in because it’s automatically cold here,” Valdez said. “For them to find something else to cool them down, like a nice treat, it just tops it off.”