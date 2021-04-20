Christa Butler
VICTORIA — Christa Butler, 72, of Victoria passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born on September 10, 1948
in Cuero, Texas to the late Henry and Louise Wood. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Weldon Butler, daughters Courtney Tipton of Edna and husband Jeff, Laura McHale of Victoria and husband Dustin, sister Judy Teague and brothers Henry Wood and wife Sherron, and Roger Wood. She was affectionately known as “Pittypat” to her grandchildren Cameron Tipton, Kimberly Tipton and Jack McHale and was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Christa’s life will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 185 Kolle St, Inez, Texas on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.