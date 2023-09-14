Taylor Swift fans may be able to host a private screening of her upcoming Eras Tour concert film — for a fraction of what some paid for tickets to the actual live event.
Cinemark announced Wednesday it will allow people to rent out entire auditoriums to screen the film, which is set to hit theaters Oct. 13. Beginning on Oct. 19, the movie theater chain is offering the rental for a flat rate of $795.60, which reserves the auditorium and covers the cost of tickets.
The theater rentals, dubbed “Swiftie Parties,” can accommodate up to 40 guests (amounting to roughly $20 per person). To add to the momentum, Cinemark will also sell Swift merchandise, including Eras Tour popcorn tubs, cups and mini posters.
“Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround-sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade,” Cinemark marketing and content chief Wanda Gierhart Fearing said in a statement.
Fervor surrounding the near three-hour film’s release caused an immediate box office boom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, presales at AMC hit a record-shattering $26 million within the first 24 hours following Swift’s Aug. 31 announcement.
“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote on Instagram, along with a trailer for the film. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged!”