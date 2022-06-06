The Victoria City Council will hear a proposal to erect two statues of a power couple from 1824 at Tuesday afternoon's council meeting.
The City of Victoria is seeking a professional artist to construct two bronze statues of Martin De Leon and Patricia de la Garza. the statues will be placed on top of a large piece of granite on the corner of Main Street and Forrest St in front of Victoria's six flags monument.
The cost of the two statues is estimated to be $300,000 from the Convention and Visitors Fund Balance.
De Leon's colony, the only predominantly Mexican colony in Texas, was established in 1824 by De Leon. He and 41 Mexican families "of good moral character" were given permission to establish the colony. His colonists were exempt for seven years from duties on everything except tobacco and from the customary excises on crops for ten years. By October 1824 De León and twelve families had settled on the Guadalupe River at El Sabinal (Cypress Grove). The remaining twenty-nine families were delayed in what is now Tamaulipas, Mexico, but arrived the following spring.
Not all the colonists were Mexicans. A few Anglo settlers were already living in the area and some Irish came to the area, bringing to 16 the number of non-Mexican families. Each settler received a town lot, plus one league (4,228 acres) of grazing land and one labor (177 acres) of arable land. The empresario received five leagues upon the settlement of the forty-one families. The government issued these grants between 1833 and 1835.
The Martin de Leon Colony, like the Austin Colony, was instrumental in the colonization of Texas. Don Martin was the only true Tejano businessman, and his colony was second only to that of Stephen F. Austin's in terms of success. Even after Texas gained its independence and became a state, Don Martín's established infrastructure continued to remain crucial for new immigrants arriving at Indianola and Lavaca to settle the West and bring their own cultures. De Leon died in the cholera epidemic of 1833.
A population of about 300 grew rapidly as American, German, and other immigrants settled in Victoria. Many descendants of the original colonists still live in the town or surrounding counties, some on portions of their forefathers' land grants. This Tejano culture was the root of many things that today are synonymous with “Texas” itself such as ranching, roping, rodeos, cowboys, and of course Mexican food. Don Martín’s beloved dream, the Villa de Guadalupe Victoria, has grown into the city of Victoria, Texas, with over 70,000 people today.
