Incumbent Mark Loffgren squared off against challenger April Butler for the seat, which encompasses Districts 3 and 4. Loffgren, who has held the seat since 2019,
Candidates competing for the Victoria City Council Super District 6 seat Saturday include an incumbent who has been on the council since 2019 and an adversary who has said she would be more approachable to the public.
After earning a degree in chemistry from the University of California-Santa Cruz, he taught in the University of California system while attending graduate school. He went into business when he was recruited by H-E-B to work in Victoria in 1986 and retired from there after almost 25 years as the store director.
Since being elected in 2019, Loffgren has focused on fixing local roadways and cutting debt. He has said that the planned expansion of U.S. 59 into Interstate 69 would create a transportation route from Mexico to Canada, possibly creating a
supply line for all the trade that would pass by Victoria.
Loffgren said he was looking forward to the Saturday election results. The county elections offices halt voting at 7 p.m.
"I'm anxious for the results," he said. "I'd like to thank my opponent. She made me think about what I'm trying to do here."
He said the difficulty with elections was trying to explain issues that were complex in more than a soundbite. Loffgren said he liked speaking with voters directly to better furnish them with information.
"It's hard to explain all the stuff I've done and all the stuff I'd like to do," Loffgren said. "I believe the city is going in the right direction and I'm proud of that."
His opponent is April Butler, 48, owner of Woodhouse Day Spa in Victoria. She has had more than 20 years of customer service experience, not only for Woodhouse, but the "I Fix Computers" Guy Information Technology company as well. A focus of her campaign has been greater transparency for the Victoria City Council so voters have a better understanding of the issues before the city.
She said that there was a wide mistrust of government thus creating a need for politicians to be more open. Butler also has focused on discerning the use of tax funds and making choices that benefit current and future residents. Attention not only must be paid to the downtown area of Victoria, but to bringing growth to the whole county, she said.
Butler said she was looking forward to seeing what the results were Saturday.
"I hope there's value to what I bring to the table," she said.
She said the experience has brought her into contact with many more people on an ample number of issues.
"I'll continue forward and support the community. I still feel strongly about that," Butler said. "It's been really refreshing for me to engage with the community. I'm hopeful and cautiously optimistic."
