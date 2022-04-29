When the Victoria City Council meets Tuesday afternoon, they will review a plan to simplify bringing more business to the area.
The Code Diagnostic and Analysis Report reviews existing development-related City ordinances to identify possible issues and present actions to the city to solve potential problems. The end result will be the creation of a proposed Unified Development Ordinance, which would provide coordination between different regulations and standards and create a user-friendly format. This would encourage development in the city, by simplifying the process, said Chance Sparks.
Sparks, 40, a consultant from Freese and Nichols, an engineering and design firm, told City Council members in a workshop Friday that by making the procedure easier to complete for companies both inside and outside Victoria County, it should bring in more development.
"We did reach out to outside developers," Sparks said. "We want planning in plain English, so you don't have to have a degree in architecture to understand what is going on."
Another driving force behind the study would be to make sure the planning process is legally sound. Developers want predictability in the development process, Sparks said.
A complete rewrite or major amendment of Victoria's development regulations has not occurred since the 1992 adoption of Chapter 21 Subdivision and Development requirements. Newer procedures have not been adopted and the hope is to make the process less challenging for developers. Chance said the intent is to make the program well-organized, well-written and easy to use.
"We don't want to change things that make Victoria sort of great," Chance said. "We want the process as simple as possible."
The new regulations must be a fair and highly defensible set of rules for the development of land in the community. The new UDO must clearly reflect basic Constitutional principles, recent Court rulings, and other applicable case law. It also must be framed in accordance with Texas statutory authority as it pertains to community planning and land development, with issues such as vested rights, appeal processes, development processing, and due process.
The Victoria City Council meeting is scheduled to begin a 5 p.m. on May 3 at 107 West Juan Linn Street.
