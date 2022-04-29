043022_vad_news_council
Thursday night the two candidates for the Victoria City Council Super District 6 seat presented their plans if elected to about 50 residents at the Walker Auditorium at the University of Houston Victoria.
Incumbent Mark Loffgren, 73, and challenger April Butler, 48, answered a variety of questions submitted by both readers of the Victoria Advocate and the paper's editorial board. Answers to the questions asked were limited to three minutes. The election is scheduled for May 7.
In her introduction, Butler said she was a prudent businesswoman who had made her way on her own.
"I will spend tax dollars wisely and listen when Victoria residents speak to us (the council)," Butler, who owns the Woodhouse Day Spa, told residents at the meeting.
Loffgren, who was first elected to the council in 2019, said he has helped bring $22 million worth of grant funds to the county in his time on the council. Through economic development in the next year, Loffgren said he hoped to attract a wide variety of businesses to the county.
"We seem to attract only manufacturing jobs, but we need to attract more and different things here," Loffgren said. "If we have jobs here, we need workers here, too."
"We're going in the right direction," he told the crowd. "I want to keep us going in the right direction."
Loffgren worked for H-E-B in Victoria for almost 25 years, retiring as store director before running for the council. His focus there has been on road maintenance and cutting county debt.
Super District 6 encompasses districts 3 and 4, generally the northern half of the city, to the north and west of Houston Highway and Sam Houston Drive. There are seven members on the Victoria City Council.
Another question asked of the candidates was if first responders needed a pay increase, and, if so, where the funding would come from. First responders are police, fire fighters and emergency medical personnel.
"They need better support than they're getting now," Butler told the audience. "We need dispatchers and we need county staff. Our average turnaround (for first responders to leave for better paying jobs) is about two years."
Butler said that when the county received CARES funds, some of that funding could be used to retain first responders.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress on March 27, 2020. The programs and initiatives in the Act are intended to assist business owners and nonprofits with current needs due to the COVID-19 crisis. The city of Victoria still has about $7 million in CARES funding available, after receiving a total of $14.5 million. All funds received must be committed to an eligible expense by Dec. 31, 2024.
"Morale is low in those departments," Butler said. "In two years, we can reassess where to get the funding."
Loffgren said retention of employees serving the public in those capabilities was essential, especially if they were trained here.
"I think we need more raises. We train them up and then they go to Houston,'' he told the audience. "All the people who work for the city need raises. We need to look at that in the next budget, because they need more medical benefits as well."
