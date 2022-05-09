Saturday night's elections saw incumbent Super District 6 councilman Mark Loffgren keep his seat on the city council.
"I'm happy with the results," Loffgren said. "I hope to continue to help the city move forward."
Loffgren, 73, has held the seat since 2019. Super District 6 encompasses districts 3 and 4, generally the northern half of the city, to the north and west of Houston Highway and Sam Houston Drive. He faced a challenge from candidate April Butler in this past weekend's election. The election numbers, which won't be finalized until Friday, showed Loffgren winning 3,022 votes to Butler's 922.
"I look forward to serving for three more years," Loffgren said.
His opponent, Butler, 48, brought 20 years of customer service experience to the race. She is owner of the Wood House Day Spa in Victoria and the "I Fix Computers" Guy Information Technology company as well. A focus of her campaign was on making the actions of the city council more translucent so voters would have a better understanding of the issues facing the city.
On election night, Butler congratulated her rival.
"You know, the voters have voted and you have to respect that," Butler said.
"I'm immensely grateful to the family and friends that contributed their time to this campaign," she said. "You just have to love and appreciate the voters who took the time to share their concerns with me about where Victoria is headed in the future."
"My heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Loffgren for his election," Butler said.
Loffgren's father served in the U.S. Air Force, so he grew up in England and France. He taught in the University of California education system. He was recruited to work at H-E-B in Victoria, where he worked for a quarter century before retiring as the store director.
He said his focus would remain on local roadways and keeping taxes down. With a current focus on increasing business to Victoria, a planned expansion of U.S. 59 into Interstate 69 would create a transportation route from Mexico to Canada, Loffgren said.
This could benefit Victoria as a hub for all the traffic passing through the county.
