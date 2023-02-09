Thirty-seven City of Victoria employees signed up to participate in the Crossroads Heart & Stroke Walk, of which the City was a co-sponsor, Feb. 4 at the University of Houston-Victoria/Victoria College campus. The walkers raised $775 for medical research. The City of Victoria team also placed second in the Move More Challenge leading up to the event, with team members spending 4,078 minutes moving to stay healthy.
City employees get moving, raise funds with Crossroads Heart & Stroke Walk
