City hosts ribbon-cutting for Ted B. Reed Park play structure

City officials, Parks & Recreation commission representatives and several families with young children gathered at Ted B. Reed Park Dec. 2 to celebrate the opening of the new play structure.
The play structure includes separate play areas for younger and older children, a walking trail around the two areas, wheelchair-accessible features, a new glider swing and engineered wood fiber surfacing.
The new structure will also be easier to maintain. The previous play structure was 25 years old, and replacement parts for it were no longer being produced.
Jason Alfaro, director of the City of Victoria Parks & Recreation, told those in attendance that the City is working to rehabilitate and replace worn-out play structures as part of the community-driven Parks & Recreation master plan.
“From the master planning process, we learned that Ted B. Reed Park is the third most visited park in the City,” Alfaro said. “We wanted to give it some love.”
The rehabilitation effort will continue next year as Parks & Recreation replaces the play structure at the Children’s Park in Riverside Park.
Alfaro invited the children in attendance to take part in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting. After the ribbon-cutting, the families went to play on the new structure.
For more information about the Parks & Recreation master plan, visit www.victoriatx.gov/masterplans.
For more information about public parks in Victoria, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.