The City of Victoria issued the following statement about the passing of the former Super District 6 city councilman Tom Halepaska.
“On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city.
Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria
Halepaska served as a council member representing Super District 6 on the Victoria City Council from May 2004 until May 2019 and served as mayor pro-tem in 2009 and 2018. He also served on numerous boards and committees, including the Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization, Victoria Health Facilities Development Corporation, Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, Food Establishment Appeals Board, and the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation. He also chaired the Charter Review Committee in 2012 that led to a successful charter election that same year.
Furthermore, he was passionate about our park system and instrumental in helping the city secure water rights and prepare for the future by pushing for the establishment of Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) wells.
On learning about his passing, Mayor Jeff Bauknight provided the following remarks during the Oct. 3 special city council meeting.
“(Having served) 15 years on council, he was very involved, particularly with water issues – securing water for Victoria and its future. He was passionate about it, calling me and others to consider off-channel reservoir interconnects, and ASR wells. He served on many boards and was a two-time mayor pro tem. He’ll be dearly missed.” – Mayor Jeff Bauknight
The Halepaska family welcomes the public to join them in remembering the life of Tom Halepaska. Visitation will be held at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird Lane, from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13, followed by a rosary recitation at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life Mass will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane.