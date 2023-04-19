The City of Victoria is making steady progress on infrastructure repairs, community development and other goals outlined in the 2035 Comprehensive Plan, according to the latest update on the 2021-2023 Action Agenda.
The city develops a new action agenda every three to four years, setting concrete goals that align with the 2035 Comprehensive Plan.
The first-quarter update for fiscal year 2023 highlights achievements such as:
- The start of reconstruction on Dairy Road and Crestwood Drive Phase III
- The start of work on the active transportation master plan
- The Queen City neighborhood cleanup (Phase I)
- Contracting owner’s representative services for the new public safety headquarters.
To read the full update and to learn more about the comprehensive plan, visit www.victoriatx.gov/comprehensiveplan.