City of Austin issues boil water notice

The City of Austin issued a boil water notice Saturday night due to what it called an “internal treatment process issue” that caused high turbidity — cloudiness in the water — and knocked out service at Austin Water’s Ullrich Treatment Plant.
The city texted and phoned water customers in English and Spanish: “BOIL WATER NOTICE: All Austin Water customers MUST boil water before using it for eating or drinking until further notice. Water must come to a rolling boil for two minutes, then allowed to cool...”
City officials said there were no power disruptions at any of the city’s drinking water plants and that the failure had nothing to do with the recent winter storm or freezing temperatures. Last February, the same water plant lost power, resulting in widespread water outages and a boil water notice that lasted nearly a week.
Mayor Steve Adler said the current boil water notice would likely last “a couple of days.”
“We all need to do our part when something like this happens, and we will,” Adler said in a news release. “We can also be frustrated, as I am, that there’s yet another situation to deal with. We can be thankful, too, that the situation was noticed quickly and steps taken, any public health risk is very, very small, and we’re much better prepared right now with equipment and supplies as we open water distribution stations.”
Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said officials are still evaluating what caused the “upset,” which he said occurred during the process of clarifying water at the plant.
He stressed the problem was not due to the winter storm. “We were through that event and actually we’re feeling pretty celebratory that everything went well, and then today, we had this event. So just kind of coincidental that the two arrived near each other,” he said.
Austin Water said it is maintaining water service by increasing water production at the city’s Davis and Handcox Water Treatment Plants and by carefully managing pumping within the network of water pipelines.
Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines at austintexas.gov/page/boil-water-notice-and-faqs.
Residents are advised to boil tap water vigorously for at least two minutes prior to using it for drinking or cooking (the minute starts when the water begins to bubble). This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks and water for pets.
