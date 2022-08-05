Drivers entering Edna from U.S. Highway 59 may notice a towering sculpture of a cowboy and horse.
The sculpture, located on 816 N. Wells St., honors the public service of former Edna Mayor Joe Hermes, who held the position from 1987 to 2019. The cowboy is the Edna High School mascot.
"I was fortunate in all the times that I ran for office that I never lost," Hermes said during the ceremony. "That for Edna, Texas is an amazing thing. I owe my success to the people who put me in this position."
Hermes and friend Patt Schiewitz came up with the idea to build a statue in Edna over three years ago. Edna native Douglas Clark was tasked with sculpting the artwork.
" I'd like to thank the city council of Edna for allowing this sculpture to come here because something of this size and mass doesn't just appear," Schiewitz said. said. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.