The City of Victoria kicked off the 2023 TAAF Winter Games of Texas during a Jan. 12 ceremony at the Victoria ISD Aquatics Center.
The first weekend of the TAAF Winter Games will be played Jan. 13-16 at sports facilities around Victoria. The City partnered with STX Archery & Outdoors, Victoria Country Club and Victoria ISD to host archery, cornhole, pickleball, swimming, tennis and wheelchair basketball during this first weekend. Additional sports will be played Feb. 25-26 and March 4-6, and the games are expected to attract more than 2,500 athletes from across Texas and beyond during the three-weekend series. During the ceremony, TAAF Executive Director Mark Lord presented City staff with a plaque recognizing their support in hosting the TAAF Winter Games. Shown at the ceremony, from left, are Mayor Jeff Bauknight, City of Victoria Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Zygmant, Lord, City of Victoria Sports Tourism Manager Michelle Myers and Parks & Recreation Director Jason Alfaro. To learn more about the 2023 TAAF Winter Games and to view a schedule of events, visit www.victoriatx.gov/tournaments.
Watch the opening ceremony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Hy1WTJdbWg