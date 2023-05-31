City seeks input on sidewalks for grant application

Residents are invited to share their comments about sidewalk access downtown to help boost the city’s application for a grant to improve the sidewalks on Main Street and Stayton Avenue.
The city is applying for a Texas Department of Transportation grant worth about $2.6 million to improve these sidewalks by filling in gaps and making upgrades to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The project could also include adding lighting and tree cover.
Residents can email their comments to kconnally@victoriatx.gov by June 5.
Improving walkability downtown is one of the goals highlighted in the city’s downtown master plan, which also recommends leveraging grant funding to pursue the goals outlined in the plan.
The City Council at its May 16 meeting gave approval for the city to apply for the grant. At the meeting, Grant Administrator Katy Connally and City Manager Jesús A. Garza explained that this project, along with other upcoming projects funded by TxDOT, will improve connectivity between downtown and nearby locations such as Riverside Park.
To learn more about the downtown master plan, visit www.victoriatx.gov/downtownmasterplan.