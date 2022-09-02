Caregivers can learn about best practices for child safety seats and find out whether their children are buckled up properly at the City of Victoria’s upcoming car seat inspection event.
The car seat inspections will be 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. The court is hosting the event as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, a national observance Sept. 18-24 that aims to raise awareness of car seat safety.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit www.victoriatx.gov/carseat.
The City’s certified child passenger safety technicians will teach caregivers about best practices they might not be aware of, including how to use the seat belt or LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) systems in their vehicles and how to install car seats according to safety standards for their specific seats and vehicles.
Each caregiver must bring the child and the child’s car seat to the event.
The City was recently certified as a car seat fitting station by the Texas A&M AgriLife Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives Program. This means that the City is committed to following best practice standards for educating caregivers about how to safely restrain their children in their vehicles.
For more information about Municipal Court programs and services, visit www.victoriatx.gov/municipalcourt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.