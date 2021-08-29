High school students, parents and college students will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 20 institutions of higher education during College Night at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Representatives will offer information and answer questions on degree plans, admissions, financial aid, campus life, areas of study and extracurricular activities at the event hosted by Victoria College.
“This is a great opportunity to get information on a number of colleges and universities in one location,” said Tisha Sternadel, VC’s assistant director of marketing and communications.
Representatives from the following institutions are scheduled to be in attendance Baylor University, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Full Sail University, Sam Houston State University, Schreiner University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Rellis Campus, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University-Galveston, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Texas State Technical College-Rosenberg, Texas State University, Texas Tech University, U.S. Military Academy-West Point, University of Houston, University of Houston-Clear Lake, University of Houston-Victoria, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of the Incarnate Word and Victoria College.
VC’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information, contact Sternadel at 361-582-2416 or Tisha.Sternadel@VictoriaCollege.edu.
