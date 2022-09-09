I have a secret to share with you. Shhh, don't tell anyone.
I'm going to be one of the judges reviewing the dozens of films being presented at the Viva Texas Film Festival in Victoria next weekend.
I guess I am qualified. After all, I love going to the movies. I love watching them on commercial TV. And I love watching them stream from any one of the services available at my home.
I've impartially judged journalism contests before, both for the Associated Church Press and for the Florida Press Club. So I know how to start with a blank slate and form an opinion based on what I read. I'm sure I can be just as unbiased in what I view on a screen too.
Maybe I'll let you know which films I'm leaning toward next week, after I view them all.
The festival is the brainchild of Karissa Winters and Claire Santellana, local women involved in the Victoria arts scene and businesses in the Crossroads. The festival coincides with the start on Sept. 15 of Hispanic Heritage Month.
As you may have read in our expanded Get Out section on Friday, the festival begins on Friday at the Leo J. Welder Center. The double-feature of John Pablo Gonzalez's "Dos Estaciones" and Joshua Schultz's "Americana" kicks off the event.
They'll be followed by a flurry of features and shorts and documentaries and, hopefully, notice about Victoria in far-flung areas.
I've been told Variety, the entertainment industry's bible, will have journalists here, as will other national media.
What all this means is Victoria could be in for a slew of praise coming from all quarters of the country.
"It means it's an opportunity for our city to get exposure and for people to see how amazing our town is," Winters said. "And it's important for local creatives, for the community to come together to support something."
Some of the short movies were filmed in and around Victoria by regular folks who never thought they'd be part of a production. "Even local people," she said. "That's something. That's amazing."
Mostly, she added, the festival is a way "for people to expand their minds through film."
The festival is always looking for more volunteers, Winters said. Sponsorships have mostly been nailed down, though more would be accepted but wouldn't be included in printed materials.
Winters said she's hoping to sell out the Leo J. Welder Center on opening night, meaning she'd like each of the theater's 400 seats to be occupied — and standing-room only crowds wouldn't be bad. Later when films are shown at 120 Main St., which seats 100, and at the Welder Center, she's hoping most seats, at least, would be filled. This would be to show the outside world Victoria is not isolated, but, rather a part of the larger community.
If you're interested, you can buy tickets at the festival's website. Or you can use your phone to scan this code, which will take you to the ticket page.
One of the centerpiece films, "Americana," which looks at human trafficking, is making its debut on opening night. It's still in the very final stages of post-production.
"This is a world premier," she said. "It's a big deal."
Besides the films, there will be some famous folks coming into town, from NFL starts, supermodels and some of the producers and directors of the films being presented. True, some won't be marquee-quality A-list superstars, but they may be in a few years.
And you can meet them here. In Victoria, Texas, next week.
