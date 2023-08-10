The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pushed back a public comment deadline for a Crossroads-area project after discovering that it had initially posted an incorrect email address.
Parties interested in the potential environmental impacts from an expansion of the Matagorda Ship Channel have until Sept. 5 to submit comments, the Corps' Galveston District said in a statement Wednesday.
Comments can be submitted via email and U.S. mail.
Dredging the channel would better ensure safe passage for cargo vessels heading to the Port of Calhoun, officials said previously.
Following a study of the environmental effects of a ship channel expansion, the Corps drafts a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, which is an assessment of what the impacts might be if the channel is dredged.
Jeff Pinsky, the Corps’ environmental compliance chief, said during a June meeting that the study would help the Corps determine construction methods that minimize impacts to the environment.
“Any time that we dredge, we have to find an area and review the impacts or potential effects of placing the dredge material wherever it will go, so that we can expand our channel,” Pinsky said.
The Corps plans to release a final draft of its supplemental environmental impact statement by the end of next year, officials said in June.
The previous environmental statement for the ship channel project, published in 2019, was the subject of a lawsuit against the Corps. A coalition of environmental groups argued the Corps had underestimated the amount of oyster reefs and seagrass beds workers would need to remove and replace as a result of dredging.
In December, the Corps rolled back its statement, putting the expansion project on pause.
The effort to widen and deepen the ship channel restarted in June, when Corps officials held a public meeting in Port Lavaca to discuss topics that could be included in a new environmental assessment.