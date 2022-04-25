Monday morning, county commissioners approved submitting a proposal to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for assistance in paying for legal aid to the indigent.
The Victoria Advocate and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will co-host a candidates forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Walker auditorium at the University of Houston-Victoria. Candidates for District 6 on the Victoria City Council and districts 1 and 6 on the Victoria school board will be featured.
Readers can submit questions for the candidates prior to the forum by sending them to deliverydesk@vicad.com. Indicate in the subject line which race the question is intended for. The deadline to submit questions is noon Wednesday.
The city council candidates are April L. Butler and Mark Loffgren.
The school board candidates are District 1, Kathy Lynn Bell and Theresa Ann Klacman; and District 6, Emeterio “Emett” Alvarez Jr. and Margaret Melissa Pruett.
Victoria’s County Commissioners Court will again hear about providing legal care for impoverished defendants in local lock-ups at Monday morning’s meeting.
The commissioners are expected to receive letters of support from 24th, 135th, and 377th district court judges as well as the Victoria County courts-at-law and the Juvenile Board.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said he expects a resolution that would name an authorized official, program director and financial officer as well.
The county would then authorize the submission of a grant application.
“We are proceeding with that,” Zeller said on Thursday. “We have the letters of support and this is progressing well. This will be a big step for the county.”
Zeller said he thought the county received five proposals for the resolution.
“We’ll recommend the one that ranked the highest,” he said of the panel’s evaluation of the proposals.
That should lead to the creation of a public defender’s office, which would be tasked with providing legal aid to the indigent who are incarcerated locally.
In recent years, the Texas Indigent Defense Commission has been making grants available to support this function through the creation of regional public defender’s offices.
The director would be needed to manage the grant, increasing the likelihood that the county would receive more grants from the state, Zeller said.
Under the U.S. Constitution, the indigent are required to have legal defense provided if they cannot afford it. Last week, Zeller told commissioners there are two options. Either the county would have to pay for private attorneys, fewer of which are willing to represent indigent suspects, or Victoria County could partner with neighboring counties to establish an area public defender’s office, like the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas. This would be pro bono legal aid, meaning the client would have to sign an affidavit swearing they were indigent to receive free legal assistance and the attorneys would generally volunteer their time. This is only typically available if the client was accused of a crime.
Zeller told commissioners last week providing legal representation for the indigent is technically a state burden, but it has been passed down to counties to pay for in most of the state.
