Monday
Media Swap Night
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Have fun recycling, sharing, and updating your book, movie, and music collection at the VPL Swap Night.
Tuesday
Selling a Business and Succession Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC no cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Establish an exit strategy for your business
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Making Sense of Online Marketing
10-11 a.m.
Free
A Simple Checklist for Success
Google Boot Camp Reach Customers Online UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Get your business found online with Google
Zoo Careers
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
The Power of the Inbox
10-11 a.m.
Free
Keys to effective email marketing
Spring Student Art Exhibition
Victoria College,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
4-5 p.m.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Spring Student Art Exhibition April 13-May 4 in VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
VPL Jams — Harper Hopkins
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
7-7:30 p.m.
VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Friday
VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle - Chair Yoga
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!
Guest Recital
Victoria College
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
2:30-3:30 p.m.
The Victoria College's Music Department will host a guest recital featuring two guests from Texas A&M International University in the Johnson Symposium.
Wild About Wine
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
$100
Wild Wines & Groovy Times! Join us on April 14th for the Texas Zoo's biggest fundraiser, Wild About Wine!
Wayward Gypsies
La Linea Wine Bar,
211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Kevin Fowler
Shooters Bar,
4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Braydon Zink
5D Steakhouse - Victoria,
4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria
8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
Noon-2:30 p.m.
The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Spring Choral Concert
Victoria Fine Arts Center,
1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
5-6:30 p.m.
Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Choir, along with Cuero High School Choir and Victoria West High School Choir will present a Spring Choral Concert
Cuero Wildflower Bike Ride
920 E. Broadway, Cuero
5 a.m.
VBT's Tutus & Tennis Shoes- Run, Walk, Ride, Paddle
501 McCright Drive., Victoria
8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
$15 to $30
Spazmatics
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
Sunday
Kayla Ray: Weaver House Concerts
Weaver House Concerts,
210 Woodchase Drive, Victoria
6-10 p.m.
Monday
Recycling Craft - Magazine Flowers
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
It's almost Earth Day!
Ongoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.