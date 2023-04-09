Monday

Media Swap Night

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Have fun recycling, sharing, and updating your book, movie, and music collection at the VPL Swap Night.

Tuesday

Selling a Business and Succession Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Establish an exit strategy for your business

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Making Sense of Online Marketing

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

A Simple Checklist for Success

Google Boot Camp Reach Customers Online UHV SBDC No cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Get your business found online with Google

Zoo Careers

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

The Power of the Inbox

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Keys to effective email marketing

Spring Student Art Exhibition

Victoria College,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

4-5 p.m.

Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Spring Student Art Exhibition April 13-May 4 in VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

VPL Jams — Harper Hopkins

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-7:30 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

Friday

VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle - Chair Yoga

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10-11 a.m.

If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!

Guest Recital

Victoria College

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

2:30-3:30 p.m.

The Victoria College's Music Department will host a guest recital featuring two guests from Texas A&M International University in the Johnson Symposium.

Wild About Wine

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

$100

Wild Wines & Groovy Times! Join us on April 14th for the Texas Zoo's biggest fundraiser, Wild About Wine!

Wayward Gypsies 

La Linea Wine Bar,

211 W. Bowie St., Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Kevin Fowler

Shooters Bar,

4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Braydon Zink

5D Steakhouse - Victoria,

4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria

8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-2:30 p.m.

The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Spring Choral Concert

Victoria Fine Arts Center,

1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria

5-6:30 p.m.

Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Choir, along with Cuero High School Choir and Victoria West High School Choir will present a Spring Choral Concert

Cuero Wildflower Bike Ride

920 E. Broadway, Cuero

5 a.m.

VBT's Tutus & Tennis Shoes- Run, Walk, Ride, Paddle

501 McCright Drive., Victoria

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

$15 to $30

Spazmatics

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

Sunday

Kayla Ray: Weaver House Concerts

Weaver House Concerts,

210 Woodchase Drive, Victoria

6-10 p.m.

Monday

Recycling Craft - Magazine Flowers

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

It's almost Earth Day!

Ongoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.