ThursdayThe Power of the Inbox

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Keys to effective email marketing

Mini Job Fair

  • 120 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 4-7 p.m.
  • Come job search with the companies at the mini job fair

Spring Student Art Exhibition

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 4-5 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Spring Student Art Exhibition April 13 - May 4 in VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

VPL Jams — Harper Hopkins

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-7:30 p.m.
  • VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour.

Guest Recital

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 2:30-3:30 p.m.
  • The Victoria College’s Music Department will host a guest recital featuring two guests from Texas A&M International University in the Johnson Symposium.

Wild About Wine

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • $100
  • Wild Wines & Groovy Times. Join us for the Texas Zoo’s biggest fundraiser, Wild About Wine.

Wayward Gypsies

  • La Linea Wine Bar
  • 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Kevin Fowler

  • Shooters Bar
  • 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Braydon Zink

  • 5D Steakhouse — Victoria,
  • 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Noon-2:30 p.m.
  • The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Spring Choral Concert

  • Victoria Fine Arts Center
  • 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
  • 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Choir, along with Cuero High School Choir and Victoria West High School Choir will present a Spring Choral Concert

Cuero Wildflower Bike Ride

  • 920 E. Broadway, Cuero
  • 5 a.m.
  • VBT’s Tutus & Tennis Shoes- Run, Walk, Ride, Paddle
  • 501 McCright Drive., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • $15 to $30

Spazmatics

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

SundayKayla Ray: Weaver House Concerts

  • Weaver House Concerts
  • 210 Woodchase Drive, Victoria
  • 6-10 p.m.

MondayRecycling Craft — Magazine Flowers

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • It’s almost Earth Day!

TuesdayCost Reduction Improves Your Bottom Line UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost Webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Educate yourself on where you can reduce or cut back

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

It’s Your Money Tax Credits UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost webinar

Google Boot Camp Intro to Google Analytics UHV SBDC No cost webinar

Best practices for Google Analytics

  • 2023 Career Fair
  • Victoria College,
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Victoria College and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent are hosting a free Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the VC Student Center.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayFeria Del Colegio

  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers

  • Victoria Country Club
  • 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
  • 6-10 p.m.

Jeff Canada

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

Jeff Jacobs Band

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

On going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.