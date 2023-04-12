ThursdayThe Power of the Inbox
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Keys to effective email marketing
Mini Job Fair
- 120 S. Main St., Victoria
- 4-7 p.m.
- Come job search with the companies at the mini job fair
Spring Student Art Exhibition
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 4-5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Spring Student Art Exhibition April 13 - May 4 in VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
VPL Jams — Harper Hopkins
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-7:30 p.m.
- VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour.
Guest Recital
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- The Victoria College’s Music Department will host a guest recital featuring two guests from Texas A&M International University in the Johnson Symposium.
Wild About Wine
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
- $100
- Wild Wines & Groovy Times. Join us for the Texas Zoo’s biggest fundraiser, Wild About Wine.
Wayward Gypsies
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Kevin Fowler
- Shooters Bar
- 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Braydon Zink
- 5D Steakhouse — Victoria,
- 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Spring Choral Concert
- Victoria Fine Arts Center
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 5-6:30 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Choir, along with Cuero High School Choir and Victoria West High School Choir will present a Spring Choral Concert
Cuero Wildflower Bike Ride
- 920 E. Broadway, Cuero
- 5 a.m.
- VBT’s Tutus & Tennis Shoes- Run, Walk, Ride, Paddle
- 501 McCright Drive., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- $15 to $30
Spazmatics
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
SundayKayla Ray: Weaver House Concerts
- Weaver House Concerts
- 210 Woodchase Drive, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
MondayRecycling Craft — Magazine Flowers
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- It’s almost Earth Day!
TuesdayCost Reduction Improves Your Bottom Line UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Educate yourself on where you can reduce or cut back
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
It’s Your Money Tax Credits UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Money Smart Week Event
Google Boot Camp Intro to Google Analytics UHV SBDC No cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
Best practices for Google Analytics
- 2023 Career Fair
- Victoria College,
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Victoria College and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent are hosting a free Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the VC Student Center.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayFeria Del Colegio
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers
- Victoria Country Club
- 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
Jeff Canada
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8 p.m.- midnight
On going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.