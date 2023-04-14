FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour.

Guest Recital

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 2:30-3:30 p.m.
  • The Victoria College’s Music Department will host a guest recital featuring two guests from Texas A&M International University in the Johnson Symposium.

Wild About Wine

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • $100
  • Wild Wines & Groovy Times. Join us for the Texas Zoo’s biggest fundraiser, Wild About Wine.

Wayward Gypsies

  • La Linea Wine Bar
  • 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Kevin Fowler

  • Shooters Bar
  • 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Braydon Zink

  • 5D Steakhouse — Victoria,
  • 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Noon-2:30 p.m.
  • The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Spring Choral Concert

  • Victoria Fine Arts Center
  • 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
  • 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Choir, along with Cuero High School Choir and Victoria West High School Choir will present a Spring Choral Concert

Cuero Wildflower Bike Ride

  • 920 E. Broadway, Cuero
  • 5 a.m.

VBT’s Tutus & Tennis Shoes- Run, Walk, Ride, Paddle

  • 501 McCright Drive., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • $15 to $30

Spazmatics

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

SundayKayla Ray: Weaver House Concerts

  • Weaver House Concerts
  • 210 Woodchase Drive, Victoria
  • 6-10 p.m.

Monday

Recycling Craft — Magazine Flowers

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

It’s almost Earth Day!

Tuesday

Cost Reduction Improves Your Bottom Line UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost Webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Educate yourself on where you can reduce or cut back

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

It’s Your Money Tax Credits UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Money Smart Week Event

Google Boot Camp Intro to Google Analytics UHV SBDC No cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Best practices for Google Analytics

2023 Career Fair

Victoria College,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Victoria College and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent are hosting a free Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the VC Student Center.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Feria Del Colegio

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers

Victoria Country Club

14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria

6-10 p.m.

Jeff Canada

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7-11 p.m.

Jeff Jacobs Band

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

8 p.m.- midnight

Friday

Nave Museum Exhibit: “Exploring the Art of Ernesto Leon” by Ernesto Leon

Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

Noon- June 11, 5 p.m.

Art exhibit featuring the works of Houston artist Ernesto Leon

Holy Hell

That 80’s Bar, 2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

On going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.