FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour.
Guest Recital
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- The Victoria College’s Music Department will host a guest recital featuring two guests from Texas A&M International University in the Johnson Symposium.
Wild About Wine
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
- $100
- Wild Wines & Groovy Times. Join us for the Texas Zoo’s biggest fundraiser, Wild About Wine.
Wayward Gypsies
- La Linea Wine Bar
- 211 W. Bowie St., Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Kevin Fowler
- Shooters Bar
- 4705 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Braydon Zink
- 5D Steakhouse — Victoria,
- 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Spring Choral Concert
- Victoria Fine Arts Center
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 5-6:30 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Choir, Choraliers and Victoria Civic Choir, along with Cuero High School Choir and Victoria West High School Choir will present a Spring Choral Concert
Cuero Wildflower Bike Ride
- 920 E. Broadway, Cuero
- 5 a.m.
VBT’s Tutus & Tennis Shoes- Run, Walk, Ride, Paddle
- 501 McCright Drive., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- $15 to $30
Spazmatics
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
SundayKayla Ray: Weaver House Concerts
- Weaver House Concerts
- 210 Woodchase Drive, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
Monday
Recycling Craft — Magazine Flowers
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
It’s almost Earth Day!
Tuesday
Cost Reduction Improves Your Bottom Line UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost Webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Educate yourself on where you can reduce or cut back
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
It’s Your Money Tax Credits UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Money Smart Week Event
Google Boot Camp Intro to Google Analytics UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Best practices for Google Analytics
2023 Career Fair
Victoria College,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Victoria College and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent are hosting a free Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the VC Student Center.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Feria Del Colegio
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers
Victoria Country Club
14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
6-10 p.m.
Jeff Canada
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7-11 p.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
8 p.m.- midnight
Friday
Nave Museum Exhibit: “Exploring the Art of Ernesto Leon” by Ernesto Leon
Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
Noon- June 11, 5 p.m.
Art exhibit featuring the works of Houston artist Ernesto Leon
Holy Hell
That 80’s Bar, 2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
On going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.