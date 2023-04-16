Monday
Recycling Craft — Magazine Flowers
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
It’s almost Earth Day!
Tuesday
Cost Reduction Improves Your Bottom Line UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost Webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Educate yourself on where you can reduce or cut back
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
It’s Your Money Tax Credits UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Money Smart Week Event
Google Boot Camp Intro to Google Analytics UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Best practices for Google Analytics
2023 Career Fair
Victoria College,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Victoria College and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent are hosting a free Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the VC Student Center.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Developing a Business Plan UHV SBDC Frost Bank Frost Financial Center Hybrid Small Business Event
Frost Bank,
7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Build key parts of a business plan.
Holy Family Altar Society Games Party
Holy Family Catholic Church,
704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
6-9 p.m.
Holy Family Altar Society games party at the Holy Family Activity Center, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, from 6-9 p.m. April 20. Admission is $8 per person.
Feria Del Colegio
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers
Victoria Country Club
14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
6-10 p.m.
Jeff Canada
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7-11 p.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
8 p.m.- midnight
Friday
Nave Museum Exhibit: “Exploring the Art of Ernesto Leon” by Ernesto Leon
Nave Museum,
306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
Noon- 5 p.m.
Art exhibit featuring the works of Houston artist Ernesto Leon
Holy Hell
That 80’s Bar,
2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
WGTEN - Whodunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner
Victoria Community Center,
2905 E. N. St., Victoria
5:30-10 p.m.
$50
Women Growing Together Express Network presents WhoDunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner. Join WGTEN in Paris during the roaring 20's to solve the mystery!
Project Wild Workshop
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
$40
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
DeWitt Medical Foundation Gala, Cuero
4:30-8:30 p.m.
Mike Ryan: Texas State Championship Fiddlers' Frolics 2023
Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall,
321 U.S. 77 S., Hallettsville
8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday
St. Patrick's Catholic Church Spring Fundraiser
St. Patrick's Catholic Church,
13316 SH 185, Bloomington
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church Enchilada Casserole Dinner and Raffle
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Springfest 2023
4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest Sunday, BBQ chicken plate $12; raffle tickets $10 each; advance tickets available through church office.
Pilot Grove Cemetery Annual Decoration Day
11 a.m. April 23
Pilot Grove Cemetery & Church, 1000 County Road 408, Yoakum, Lavaca County
Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.
On going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.