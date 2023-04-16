Monday

Recycling Craft — Magazine Flowers

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

It’s almost Earth Day!

Tuesday

Cost Reduction Improves Your Bottom Line UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost Webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Educate yourself on where you can reduce or cut back

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

It’s Your Money Tax Credits UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Money Smart Week Event

Google Boot Camp Intro to Google Analytics UHV SBDC No cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Best practices for Google Analytics

2023 Career Fair

Victoria College,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Victoria College and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent are hosting a free Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the VC Student Center.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Developing a Business Plan UHV SBDC Frost Bank Frost Financial Center Hybrid Small Business Event

Frost Bank,

7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Build key parts of a business plan.

Holy Family Altar Society Games Party

Holy Family Catholic Church,

704 Mallette Drive, Victoria

6-9 p.m.

Holy Family Altar Society games party at the Holy Family Activity Center, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, from 6-9 p.m. April 20. Admission is $8 per person.

Feria Del Colegio

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers

Victoria Country Club

14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria

6-10 p.m.

Jeff Canada

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7-11 p.m.

Jeff Jacobs Band

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

8 p.m.- midnight

Friday

Nave Museum Exhibit: “Exploring the Art of Ernesto Leon” by Ernesto Leon

Nave Museum,

306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

Noon- 5 p.m.

Art exhibit featuring the works of Houston artist Ernesto Leon

Holy Hell

That 80’s Bar,

2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

WGTEN - Whodunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner

Victoria Community Center,

2905 E. N. St., Victoria

5:30-10 p.m.

$50

Women Growing Together Express Network presents WhoDunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner. Join WGTEN in Paris during the roaring 20's to solve the mystery!

Project Wild Workshop

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

$40

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

DeWitt Medical Foundation Gala, Cuero

4:30-8:30 p.m.

Mike Ryan: Texas State Championship Fiddlers' Frolics 2023

Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall,

321 U.S. 77 S., Hallettsville

8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

St. Patrick's Catholic Church Spring Fundraiser

St. Patrick's Catholic Church,

13316 SH 185, Bloomington

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Patrick's Catholic Church Enchilada Casserole Dinner and Raffle

Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Springfest 2023

4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest Sunday, BBQ chicken plate $12; raffle tickets $10 each; advance tickets available through church office.

Pilot Grove Cemetery Annual Decoration Day

11 a.m. April 23

Pilot Grove Cemetery & Church, 1000 County Road 408, Yoakum, Lavaca County

Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.

On going

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.