TuesdayCost Reduction Improves Your Bottom Line UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost Webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Educate yourself on where you can reduce or cut back

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

It’s Your Money Tax Credits UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost webinar

Google Boot Camp Intro to Google Analytics UHV SBDC No cost webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Best practices for Google Analytics

2023 Career Fair

  • Victoria College,
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Victoria College and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent are hosting a free Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the VC Student Center.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayDeveloping a Business Plan UHV SBDC Frost Bank Frost Financial Center Hybrid Small Business Event

  • Frost Bank
  • 7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Build key parts of a business plan.

Holy Family Altar Society Games Party

  • Holy Family Catholic Church
  • 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • Holy Family Altar Society games party at the Holy Family Activity Center, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, from 6-9 p.m. April 20. Admission is $8 per person.

Feria Del Colegio

  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers

  • Victoria Country Club
  • 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
  • 6-10 p.m.

Jeff Canada

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • Jeff Jacobs Band
  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

FridayNave Museum Exhibit: “Exploring the Art of Ernesto Leon” by Ernesto Leon

  • Nave Museum
  • 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
  • Noon- 5 p.m.
  • Art exhibit featuring the works of Houston artist Ernesto Leon

Holy Hell

  • That 80’s Bar
  • 2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

WGTEN — Whodunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner

  • Victoria Community Center
  • 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
  • 5:30-10 p.m.
  • $50
  • Women Growing Together Express Network presents WhoDunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner. Join WGTEN in Paris during the roaring 20’s to solve the mystery!

Project Wild Workshop

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • $40

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

  • DeWitt Medical Foundation Gala, Cuero
  • 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Mike Ryan: Texas State Championship Fiddlers’ Frolics 2023

  • Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 321 U.S. 77 S., Hallettsville
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

SundaySt. Patrick’s Catholic Church Spring Fundraiser

  • St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
  • 13316 SH 185, Bloomington
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Enchilada Casserole Dinner and Raffle

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest 2023

  • 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
  • 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest Sunday, BBQ chicken plate $12; raffle tickets $10 each; advance tickets available through church office.

Pilot Grove Cemetery Annual Decoration Day

  • 11 a.m. April 23
  • Pilot Grove Cemetery & Church
  • 1000 County Road 408, Yoakum, Lavaca County

Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.

Tuesday

Reach Customers Online with Google UHV SBDC live no cost webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Get your business found online with Google

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Ongoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.