TuesdayCost Reduction Improves Your Bottom Line UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Educate yourself on where you can reduce or cut back
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
It’s Your Money Tax Credits UHV SBDC Online Live no-cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Money Smart Week Event
Google Boot Camp Intro to Google Analytics UHV SBDC No cost webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Best practices for Google Analytics
2023 Career Fair
- Victoria College,
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Victoria College and Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent are hosting a free Career Fair on Wednesday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the VC Student Center.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayDeveloping a Business Plan UHV SBDC Frost Bank Frost Financial Center Hybrid Small Business Event
- Frost Bank
- 7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Build key parts of a business plan.
Holy Family Altar Society Games Party
- Holy Family Catholic Church
- 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
- 6-9 p.m.
- Holy Family Altar Society games party at the Holy Family Activity Center, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, from 6-9 p.m. April 20. Admission is $8 per person.
Feria Del Colegio
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers
- Victoria Country Club
- 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
Jeff Canada
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
- Jeff Jacobs Band
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8 p.m.- midnight
FridayNave Museum Exhibit: “Exploring the Art of Ernesto Leon” by Ernesto Leon
- Nave Museum
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
- Noon- 5 p.m.
- Art exhibit featuring the works of Houston artist Ernesto Leon
Holy Hell
- That 80’s Bar
- 2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
WGTEN — Whodunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner
- Victoria Community Center
- 2905 E. N. St., Victoria
- 5:30-10 p.m.
- $50
- Women Growing Together Express Network presents WhoDunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner. Join WGTEN in Paris during the roaring 20’s to solve the mystery!
Project Wild Workshop
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- $40
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
- DeWitt Medical Foundation Gala, Cuero
- 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Mike Ryan: Texas State Championship Fiddlers’ Frolics 2023
- Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall
- 321 U.S. 77 S., Hallettsville
- 8 p.m.- midnight
SundaySt. Patrick’s Catholic Church Spring Fundraiser
- St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
- 13316 SH 185, Bloomington
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Enchilada Casserole Dinner and Raffle
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest 2023
- 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
- 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest Sunday, BBQ chicken plate $12; raffle tickets $10 each; advance tickets available through church office.
Pilot Grove Cemetery Annual Decoration Day
- 11 a.m. April 23
- Pilot Grove Cemetery & Church
- 1000 County Road 408, Yoakum, Lavaca County
Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.
Tuesday
Reach Customers Online with Google UHV SBDC live no cost webinar
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Get your business found online with Google
Ongoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.