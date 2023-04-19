Thursday
Developing a Business Plan UHV SBDC Frost Bank Frost Financial Center Hybrid Small Business Event
Frost Bank
7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Build key parts of a business plan.
Holy Family Altar Society Games Party
Holy Family Catholic Church
704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
6-9 p.m.
Holy Family Altar Society games party at the Holy Family Activity Center, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, from 6-9 p.m. April 20. Admission is $8 per person.
Feria Del Colegio
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife will host its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers
Victoria Country Club
14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
6-10 p.m.
Jeff Canada
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7-11 p.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
8 p.m.- midnight
Friday
Nave Museum Exhibit: “Exploring the Art of Ernesto Leon” by Ernesto Leon
Nave Museum
306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
Noon- 5 p.m.
Art exhibit featuring the works of Houston artist Ernesto Leon
Holy Hell
That 80’s Bar
2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
WGTEN — Whodunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner
Victoria Community Center
2905 E. N. St., Victoria
5:30-10 p.m.
$50
Women Growing Together Express Network presents WhoDunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner. Join WGTEN in Paris during the roaring 20’s to solve the mystery!
Project Wild Workshop
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
$40
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
DeWitt Medical Foundation Gala, Cuero
4:30-8:30 p.m.
Mike Ryan: Texas State Championship Fiddlers’ Frolics 2023
Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall
321 U.S. 77 S., Hallettsville
8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Spring Fundraiser
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
13316 SH 185, Bloomington
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Enchilada Casserole Dinner and Raffle
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest 2023
4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest Sunday, BBQ chicken plate $12; raffle tickets $10 each; advance tickets available through church office.
Pilot Grove Cemetery Annual Decoration Day
11 a.m. April 23
Pilot Grove Cemetery & Church
1000 County Road 408, Yoakum, Lavaca County
Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.
Tuesday
Reach Customers Online with Google UHV SBDC live no cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Get your business found online with Google
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Google Boot Camp Learn the Basics of Google Ads UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Basics of Google Ads
No Pressure Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club! We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Managing Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online no-cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Cash flow management in your business
Gulf Bend Center's Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event & Resource Fair
Gulf Bend Center,
6502 Nursery Drive, (M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Conference Room - Second Floor - Room 242), Victoria
3-6 p.m.
Free
This is a free event for individuals with IDD & Autism to build their own crisis kit that they can fill with sensory friendly items!
Yarn Craft Club
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Downtown Rhythms
DeLeon Main Plaza,
101 N. Main St., Victoria
5:30-10 p.m.
Come and enjoy the Downtown Rhythms with several guests in historic downtown Victoria! You won't want to miss out on the fun opportunity.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!
Ongoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.