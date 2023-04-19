Thursday

Developing a Business Plan UHV SBDC Frost Bank Frost Financial Center Hybrid Small Business Event

Frost Bank

7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Build key parts of a business plan.

Holy Family Altar Society Games Party

Holy Family Catholic Church

704 Mallette Drive, Victoria

6-9 p.m.

Holy Family Altar Society games party at the Holy Family Activity Center, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, from 6-9 p.m. April 20. Admission is $8 per person.

Feria Del Colegio

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Victoria College’s Enrollment Services will host Feria Del Colegio in the VC Student Center.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife will host its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers

Victoria Country Club

14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria

6-10 p.m.

Jeff Canada

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7-11 p.m.

Jeff Jacobs Band

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

8 p.m.- midnight

Friday

Nave Museum Exhibit: “Exploring the Art of Ernesto Leon” by Ernesto Leon

Nave Museum

306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

Noon- 5 p.m.

Art exhibit featuring the works of Houston artist Ernesto Leon

Holy Hell

That 80’s Bar

2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

WGTEN — Whodunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner

Victoria Community Center

2905 E. N. St., Victoria

5:30-10 p.m.

$50

Women Growing Together Express Network presents WhoDunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner. Join WGTEN in Paris during the roaring 20’s to solve the mystery!

Project Wild Workshop

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

$40

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

DeWitt Medical Foundation Gala, Cuero

4:30-8:30 p.m.

Mike Ryan: Texas State Championship Fiddlers’ Frolics 2023

Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall

321 U.S. 77 S., Hallettsville

8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Spring Fundraiser

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

13316 SH 185, Bloomington

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Enchilada Casserole Dinner and Raffle

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest 2023

4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest Sunday, BBQ chicken plate $12; raffle tickets $10 each; advance tickets available through church office.

Pilot Grove Cemetery Annual Decoration Day

11 a.m. April 23

Pilot Grove Cemetery & Church

1000 County Road 408, Yoakum, Lavaca County

Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.

Tuesday

Reach Customers Online with Google UHV SBDC live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Get your business found online with Google

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Google Boot Camp Learn the Basics of Google Ads UHV SBDC No cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Basics of Google Ads

No Pressure Book Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club! We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Managing Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online no-cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Cash flow management in your business

Gulf Bend Center's Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event & Resource Fair

Gulf Bend Center,

6502 Nursery Drive, (M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Conference Room - Second Floor - Room 242), Victoria

3-6 p.m.

Free

This is a free event for individuals with IDD & Autism to build their own crisis kit that they can fill with sensory friendly items!

Yarn Craft Club

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Downtown Rhythms

DeLeon Main Plaza,

101 N. Main St., Victoria

5:30-10 p.m.

Come and enjoy the Downtown Rhythms with several guests in historic downtown Victoria! You won't want to miss out on the fun opportunity.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!

Ongoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.