Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
WGTEN — Whodunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner
Victoria Community Center
2905 E. N. St., Victoria
5:30-10 p.m.
$50
Women Growing Together Express Network presents WhoDunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner. Join WGTEN in Paris during the roaring 20’s to solve the mystery!
Project Wild Workshop
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
$40
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
DeWitt Medical Foundation Gala, Cuero
4:30-8:30 p.m.
Mike Ryan: Texas State Championship Fiddlers’ Frolics 2023
Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall
321 U.S. 77 S., Hallettsville
8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Spring Fundraiser
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
13316 SH 185, Bloomington
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Enchilada Casserole Dinner and Raffle
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest 2023
4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Springfest Sunday, BBQ chicken plate $12; raffle tickets $10 each; advance tickets available through church office.
Pilot Grove Cemetery Annual Decoration Day
11 a.m. April 23
Pilot Grove Cemetery & Church
1000 County Road 408, Yoakum, Lavaca County
Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.
Tuesday
Reach Customers Online with Google UHV SBDC live no cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Get your business found online with Google
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Google Boot Camp Learn the Basics of Google Ads UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Basics of Google Ads
No Pressure Book Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club! We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Managing Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online no-cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Cash flow management in your business
Gulf Bend Center’s Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event & Resource Fair
Gulf Bend Center,
6502 Nursery Drive, (M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Conference Room — Second Floor — Room 242), Victoria
3-6 p.m.
Free
This is a free event for individuals with IDD & Autism to build their own crisis kit that they can fill with sensory friendly items!
Yarn Craft Club
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Downtown Rhythms
DeLeon Main Plaza,
101 N. Main St., Victoria
5:30-10 p.m.
Come and enjoy the Downtown Rhythms with several guests in historic downtown Victoria! You won’t want to miss out on the fun opportunity.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!
Friday
Victoria College Percussion Recitals
Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
3 p.m.- April 29, 8 p.m.
The Victoria College's Music Department will host Percussion Recitals on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 3 - 4 p.m. in the Johnson Symposium.
Manga Madness
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga/anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects.
Charity Concert Series: John Conlee (regular series)
Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
7:30-9 p.m.
The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022 Charity Concert Series with John Conlee on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Thunderosa Atx: Crawdaddy rock and roll feast and fest!
Loco Gringo BBQ & Bar,
1304 Adams Ave., Port O'Connor
7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Live @ J Welch Farms
J Welch Farms,
111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Brad Upton
Coastal Bend College,
3800 Charco Road, Beeville
7-11 p.m.
London Baileigh
Shiner Palace Saloon,
701 Ave. E., Shiner
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Brunch with Babes Spring Fashion Show
Goliad Memorial Auditorium,
925 U.S. 183, Goliad
9:30-11:45 a.m.
$15
Grab your girlfriends and come spend the day in Goliad for a little retail therapy.
Gershwin Hits
Victoria Fine Arts Center,
1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
7:30-11 p.m.
$26
The music of George Gershwin is about memorable tunes, jazzy styles, and above all immediate recognition worldwide.
Rocky King Band
DaCosta Hall,
15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
8 p.m.- midnight
$15
Rocky King Band public dance
1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k
Patriot Park,
1867 Fordyce Road, Saxet Lake, Victoria
5 a.m.
1st Annual 5K Run & Walk Against Child Abuse
405 Memorial Drive, Victoria
8 a.m.-noon
$35
South Texas BBQ Bash
Karnes County Youth Show Grounds,
County Road 345, Karnes City
Chad Cooke Band - 9:30-11 p.m.
Darrin Morris Band - 8-9 p.m.
Casey Daniels Band 5-6 p.m.
Johnny Woods - 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Shaker Hymns - 2-3 p.m.
Logan Ryan Band -!2:30-1 p.m.
Rich O'Toole
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7-11 p.m.
Brad Upton
Coastal Bend College,
3800 Charco Road, Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Mike McClure with The Great Divide
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8 p.m.- midnight
Trey Yenger Live @ The Bomb Diggity
The Bomb Diggity,
208 Railroad St., Inez
8 p.m.- midnight
Ongoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.