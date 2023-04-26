WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Google Boot Camp Learn the Basics of Google Ads UHV SBDC No cost webinar

No Pressure Book Club

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club! We are bringing back our book club at Moonshine Drinkery, but this time with a twist.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayManaging Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online no-cost webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Cash flow management in your business

Gulf Bend Center’s Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event & Resource Fair

  • Gulf Bend Center,
  • 6502 Nursery Drive, (M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Conference Room — Second Floor — Room 242), Victoria
  • 3-6 p.m.
  • Free
  • This is a free event for individuals with IDD & autism to build their own crisis kit that they can fill with sensory friendly items.

Yarn Craft Club

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Downtown Rhythms

  • DeLeon Main Plaza,
  • 101 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 5:30-10 p.m.
  • Come and enjoy the Downtown Rhythms with several guests in historic downtown Victoria! You won’t want to miss out on the fun opportunity.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

  • Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!

FridayVictoria College Percussion Recitals

  • Victoria College
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 7-8 p.m. Friday; and 3-4 p.m. Saturday
  • The Victoria College’s Music Department will host Percussion Recitals.

Manga Madness

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga/anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects.

Go Western Final Dance

  • West Constitution Street, Victoria
  • 7-10:30 p.m.
  • Go Western Country and Western dance group will hold its final dance from 7-10:30 p.m. Friday at the Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St. Texas 361 band will perform. No cover charge

Charity Concert Series: John Conlee(regular series)

  • Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-9 p.m.

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night @ Red Fence Patio/Elisa Baker Art

  • Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Thunderosa Atx: Crawdaddy rock and roll feast and fest!

  • Loco Gringo BBQ & Bar,
  • 1304 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
  • 7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Live @ J Welch Farms

  • J Welch Farms,
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Brad Upton

  • Coastal Bend College,
  • 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

London Baileigh

  • Shiner Palace Saloon,
  • 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday

Brunch with Babes Spring Fashion Show

Goliad Memorial Auditorium,

925 U.S. 183, Goliad

9:30-11:45 a.m.

$15

Grab your girlfriends and come spend the day in Goliad for a little retail therapy.

Gershwin Hits

Victoria Fine Arts Center,

1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria

7:30-11 p.m.

$26

The music of George Gershwin is about memorable tunes, jazzy styles, and above all immediate recognition worldwide.

Rocky King Band

DaCosta Hall,

15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria

8 p.m.- midnight

$15

Rocky King Band public dance

1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k

Patriot Park,

1867 Fordyce Road, Saxet Lake, Victoria

5 a.m.

1st Annual 5K Run & Walk Against Child Abuse

405 Memorial Drive, Victoria

8 a.m.-noon

$35

South Texas BBQ Bash

Karnes County Youth Show Grounds,

County Road 345, Karnes City

Chad Cooke Band — 9:30-11 p.m.

Darrin Morris Band — 8-9 p.m.

Casey Daniels Band 5-6 p.m.

Johnny Woods — 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Shaker Hymns — 2-3 p.m.

Logan Ryan Band -!2:30-1 p.m.

Rich O’Toole

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7-11 p.m.

Mike McClure with The Great Divide

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8 p.m.- midnight

Trey Yenger Live @ The Bomb Diggity

The Bomb Diggity,

208 Railroad St., Inez

8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

26th Annual Jack Whitmire Memorial Charity Sporting Clay Shoot

341 Hester Road, Victoria

8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

$25

The 2023 26th Annual Jack Whitmire Memorial Charity Sporting Clay Shoot will be May 6 & 7 at the Hester Ranch with Saturday festivities.

First English Lutheran 19th Annual Heritage Day Celebration

First English Lutheran Church,

516 N. Main St., Victoria

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Includes barbecue plates, silent auction, live entertainment, country store, cake wheel, children’s games.

Nursery Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

KB’s BBQ, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Plate sale fundraiser

Victoria College Student Recital

Victoria College,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

3-6 p.m.

Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital at VC’s Johnson Symposium.

Monday

Crossroads Strings Spring Concert

Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,

214 N. Main St., Victoria

7-9 p.m.

Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host a Spring Concert

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: TRIVIA NIGHT @ Whiskey Palm 70s Themed!

Whiskey Palm, 415 S. Austin St. Austin, Rockport

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Market Analysis / Market Research No cost Hybrid Event UHV SBDC 1604 E Airline Rd Victoria

1604 E. Airline Road, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1-3 p.m.

Free

Effectively determine market demand

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

SBA EIDL Loan Account Portal Set Up UHV SBDC Live no cost webinar

Victoria County

1-2 p.m.

Free

Setup and plan payments through your EIDL account!

On going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.