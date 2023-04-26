Thursday

Managing Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online no-cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Cash flow management in your business

Gulf Bend Center’s Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event & Resource Fair

Gulf Bend Center,

6502 Nursery Drive, (M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Conference Room — Second Floor — Room 242), Victoria

3-6 p.m.

Free

This is a free event for individuals with IDD & autism to build their own crisis kit that they can fill with sensory friendly items.

Yarn Craft Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Downtown Rhythms

DeLeon Main Plaza,

101 N. Main St., Victoria

5:30-10 p.m.

Come and enjoy the Downtown Rhythms with several guests in historic downtown Victoria! You won’t want to miss out on the fun opportunity.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!

Friday

Victoria College Percussion Recitals

Victoria College

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

7-8 p.m. Friday; and 3-4 p.m. Saturday

The Victoria College’s Music Department will host Percussion Recitals.

Manga Madness

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga/anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects.

Go Western Final Dance

1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria

7-10:30 p.m.

Go Western Country and Western dance group will hold its final dance from 7-10:30 p.m. Friday. Texas 361 band will perform. No cover charge

Charity Concert Series: John Conlee (regular series)

Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts

214 N. Main St., Victoria

7:30-9 p.m.

Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Trivia Night @ Red Fence Patio/Elisa Baker Art

Elisa Baker Art,

404 S. Austin St., Rockport

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Thunderosa Atx: Crawdaddy rock and roll feast and fest!

Loco Gringo BBQ & Bar,

1304 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor

7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Live @ J Welch Farms

J Welch Farms,

111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Brad Upton

Coastal Bend College,

3800 Charco Road, Beeville

7-11 p.m.

London Baileigh

Shiner Palace Saloon,

701 Ave. E., Shiner

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Brunch with Babes Spring Fashion Show

Goliad Memorial Auditorium,

925 U.S. 183, Goliad

9:30-11:45 a.m.

$15

Grab your girlfriends and come spend the day in Goliad for a little retail therapy.

Gershwin Hits

Victoria Fine Arts Center,

1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria

7:30-11 p.m.

$26

The music of George Gershwin is about memorable tunes, jazzy styles, and above all immediate recognition worldwide.

Rocky King Band

DaCosta Hall,

15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria

8 p.m.- midnight

$15

Rocky King Band public dance

1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k

Patriot Park,

1867 Fordyce Road, Saxet Lake, Victoria

5 a.m.

1st Annual 5K Run & Walk Against Child Abuse

405 Memorial Drive, Victoria

8 a.m.-noon

$35

South Texas BBQ Bash

Karnes County Youth Show Grounds,

County Road 345, Karnes City

Chad Cooke Band — 9:30-11 p.m.

Darrin Morris Band — 8-9 p.m.

Casey Daniels Band 5-6 p.m.

Johnny Woods — 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Shaker Hymns — 2-3 p.m.

Logan Ryan Band -!2:30-1 p.m.

Rich O’Toole

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7-11 p.m.

Brad Upton

Coastal Bend College,

3800 Charco Road, Beeville

Mike McClure with The Great Divide

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8 p.m.- midnight

Trey Yenger Live @ The Bomb Diggity

The Bomb Diggity,

208 Railroad St., Inez

8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

26th Annual Jack Whitmire Memorial Charity Sporting Clay Shoot

341 Hester Road, Victoria

8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

$25

The 2023 26th Annual Jack Whitmire Memorial Charity Sporting Clay Shoot will be May 6 & 7 at the Hester Ranch with Saturday festivities.

First English Lutheran 19th Annual Heritage Day Celebration

First English Lutheran Church,

516 N. Main St., Victoria

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Includes barbecue plates, silent auction, live entertainment, country store, cake wheel, children’s games.

Nursery Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

KB’s BBQ,

134 Villafranca Road, Victoria

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Plate sale fundraiser

Victoria College Student Recital

Victoria College,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

3-6 p.m.

Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital at VC’s Johnson Symposium.

Monday

Crossroads Strings Spring Concert

Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,

214 N. Main St., Victoria

7-9 p.m.

Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host a Spring Concert

Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Trivia Night @ Whiskey Palm 70s Themed!

Whiskey Palm,

415 S. Austin St. Austin, Rockport

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Market Analysis / Market Research

No cost Hybrid Event UHV SBDC 

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1-3 p.m.

Free

Effectively determine market demand

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

SBA EIDL Loan Account Portal Set Up UHV SBDC Live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

1-2 p.m.

Free

Setup and plan payments through your EIDL account!

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Childcare Employer Partnership UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Support the child care needs of your employees

Museum of the Coastal Bend's 16th Annual Spring Artisan Market

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend's Artisan Market 

Marketing That Works for Small Business Budgets UHV SBDC No cost live webinar

uhvsbdc.com

1-2 p.m.

Free

Budget marketing that wows

Morgan Ashley Music: Morgan Ashley & Kate Watson at Texas Tree House

Texas Tree House, W Monroe Avenue, Port O'Connor

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Kate Watson: Texas Tree House

Texas Tree House,

W. Monroe Avenue, Port O'Connor

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Jeff Jacobs Band

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

8 p.m.- May 5, 12 a.m.

On going

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas