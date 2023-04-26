Thursday
Managing Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online no-cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Cash flow management in your business
Gulf Bend Center’s Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event & Resource Fair
Gulf Bend Center,
6502 Nursery Drive, (M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Conference Room — Second Floor — Room 242), Victoria
3-6 p.m.
Free
This is a free event for individuals with IDD & autism to build their own crisis kit that they can fill with sensory friendly items.
Yarn Craft Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Downtown Rhythms
DeLeon Main Plaza,
101 N. Main St., Victoria
5:30-10 p.m.
Come and enjoy the Downtown Rhythms with several guests in historic downtown Victoria! You won’t want to miss out on the fun opportunity.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting its Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!
Friday
Victoria College Percussion Recitals
Victoria College
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
7-8 p.m. Friday; and 3-4 p.m. Saturday
The Victoria College’s Music Department will host Percussion Recitals.
Manga Madness
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga/anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects.
Go Western Final Dance
1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
7-10:30 p.m.
Go Western Country and Western dance group will hold its final dance from 7-10:30 p.m. Friday. Texas 361 band will perform. No cover charge
Charity Concert Series: John Conlee (regular series)
Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
214 N. Main St., Victoria
7:30-9 p.m.
Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Trivia Night @ Red Fence Patio/Elisa Baker Art
Elisa Baker Art,
404 S. Austin St., Rockport
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Thunderosa Atx: Crawdaddy rock and roll feast and fest!
Loco Gringo BBQ & Bar,
1304 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Live @ J Welch Farms
J Welch Farms,
111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Brad Upton
Coastal Bend College,
3800 Charco Road, Beeville
7-11 p.m.
London Baileigh
Shiner Palace Saloon,
701 Ave. E., Shiner
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Brunch with Babes Spring Fashion Show
Goliad Memorial Auditorium,
925 U.S. 183, Goliad
9:30-11:45 a.m.
$15
Grab your girlfriends and come spend the day in Goliad for a little retail therapy.
Gershwin Hits
Victoria Fine Arts Center,
1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
7:30-11 p.m.
$26
The music of George Gershwin is about memorable tunes, jazzy styles, and above all immediate recognition worldwide.
Rocky King Band
DaCosta Hall,
15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
8 p.m.- midnight
$15
Rocky King Band public dance
1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5k/10k
Patriot Park,
1867 Fordyce Road, Saxet Lake, Victoria
5 a.m.
1st Annual 5K Run & Walk Against Child Abuse
405 Memorial Drive, Victoria
8 a.m.-noon
$35
South Texas BBQ Bash
Karnes County Youth Show Grounds,
County Road 345, Karnes City
Chad Cooke Band — 9:30-11 p.m.
Darrin Morris Band — 8-9 p.m.
Casey Daniels Band 5-6 p.m.
Johnny Woods — 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Shaker Hymns — 2-3 p.m.
Logan Ryan Band -!2:30-1 p.m.
Rich O’Toole
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7-11 p.m.
Brad Upton
Coastal Bend College,
3800 Charco Road, Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Mike McClure with The Great Divide
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8 p.m.- midnight
Trey Yenger Live @ The Bomb Diggity
The Bomb Diggity,
208 Railroad St., Inez
8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday
26th Annual Jack Whitmire Memorial Charity Sporting Clay Shoot
341 Hester Road, Victoria
8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
$25
The 2023 26th Annual Jack Whitmire Memorial Charity Sporting Clay Shoot will be May 6 & 7 at the Hester Ranch with Saturday festivities.
First English Lutheran 19th Annual Heritage Day Celebration
First English Lutheran Church,
516 N. Main St., Victoria
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Includes barbecue plates, silent auction, live entertainment, country store, cake wheel, children’s games.
Nursery Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser
KB’s BBQ,
134 Villafranca Road, Victoria
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Plate sale fundraiser
Victoria College Student Recital
Victoria College,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
3-6 p.m.
Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital at VC’s Johnson Symposium.
Monday
Crossroads Strings Spring Concert
Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
214 N. Main St., Victoria
7-9 p.m.
Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host a Spring Concert
Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Trivia Night @ Whiskey Palm 70s Themed!
Whiskey Palm,
415 S. Austin St. Austin, Rockport
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Market Analysis / Market Research
No cost Hybrid Event UHV SBDC
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1-3 p.m.
Free
Effectively determine market demand
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
SBA EIDL Loan Account Portal Set Up UHV SBDC Live no cost webinar
1-2 p.m.
Free
Setup and plan payments through your EIDL account!
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Childcare Employer Partnership UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Support the child care needs of your employees
Museum of the Coastal Bend's 16th Annual Spring Artisan Market
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend's Artisan Market
Marketing That Works for Small Business Budgets UHV SBDC No cost live webinar
1-2 p.m.
Free
Budget marketing that wows
Morgan Ashley Music: Morgan Ashley & Kate Watson at Texas Tree House
Texas Tree House, W Monroe Avenue, Port O'Connor
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Kate Watson: Texas Tree House
Texas Tree House,
W. Monroe Avenue, Port O'Connor
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
8 p.m.- May 5, 12 a.m.
On going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas