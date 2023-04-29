SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Brunch with Babes Spring Fashion Show

  • Goliad Memorial Auditorium,
  • 925 U.S. 183, Goliad
  • 9:30-11:45 a.m.
  • $15
  • Spend the day in Goliad for a little retail therapy.

Gershwin Hits

  • Victoria Fine Arts Center,
  • 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
  • 7:30-11 p.m.
  • $26
  • The music of George Gershwin is about memorable tunes, jazzy styles, and above all immediate recognition worldwide.

Rocky King Band

  • DaCosta Hall,
  • 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- midnight
  • $15
  • Rocky King Band public dance.

1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5K/10K

  • Patriot Park,
  • 1867 Fordyce Road, Saxet Lake, Victoria
  • 5 a.m.

5K Run & Walk Against Child Abuse

  • 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • $35
  • South Texas BBQ Bash

Karnes County Youth Show Grounds,

  • County Road 345, Karnes City
  • Chad Cooke Band — 9:30-11 p.m.
  • Darrin Morris Band — 8-9 p.m.
  • Casey Daniels Band 5-6 p.m.
  • Johnny Woods — 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Shaker Hymns — 2-3 p.m.
  • Logan Ryan Band -12:30-1 p.m.

Rich O’Toole

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

Brad Upton

  • Coastal Bend College,
  • 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Mike McClure with The Great Divide

  • Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille,
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Trey Yenger Live

  • The Bomb Diggity,
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday26th annual Jack Whitmire Memorial Charity Sporting Clay Shoot

  • 341 Hester Road, Victoria

8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

  • $25

First English Lutheran 19th Annual Heritage Day Celebration

  • First English Lutheran Church,
  • 516 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Includes barbecue plates, silent auction, live entertainment, country store, cake wheel, children’s games.

Nursery Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

  • KB’s BBQ,
  • 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Plate sale fundraiser.

Victoria College Student Recital

  • Victoria College,
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 3-6 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital at VC’s Johnson Symposium.

MondayCrossroads Strings Spring Concert

  • Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7-9 p.m.
  • Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host a Spring Concert

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night

  • Whiskey Palm,
  • 415 S. Austin St. Austin, Rockport
  • 6:30-10:30 p.m.

TuesdayMarket Analysis / Market Research

  • No cost Hybrid Event UHV SBDC
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Effectively determine market demand.

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

SBA EIDL Loan Account Portal Set Up

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • Live, no cost webinar.
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Setup and plan payments through your EIDL account!

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra, plus auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m.
  • No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayChildcare Employer Partnership

  • UHV SBDC
  • Online, no cost live webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Support the child care needs of your employees.

Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 16th annual Spring Artisan Market

  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Shop unique, handcrafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Artisan Market
  • Marketing That Works for Small Business Budgets

UHV SBDC

  • No cost, live webinar.
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Budget marketing that wows.

Morgan Ashley Music: Morgan Ashley & Kate Watson

  • Texas Tree House, W. Monroe Ave., Port O’Connor
  • 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Jeff Jacobs Band

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 8 p.m.- May 5, 12 a.m.
  • Friday

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Kevin Fowler: Cinco De Mayo Music Fest

  • 5D Steakhouse, 2683 W., Port O’Connor
  • 6-10 p.m.

Roger Creager

  • 5D Steakhouse, 2683 W., Port O’Connor
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • Sat

urday

2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale

  • 283 Bachelor Drive, 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale will be 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6, at the Victoria Educational Gardens Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria.

Gulf Bend Center’s “Shine the Light” on

Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair

  • Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Free
  • Gulf Bend Center is hosting its 2023 “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair on Saturday, May 6, at the Special Events Area in Riverside Park from 8:00 am – 11:00 am.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest

  • Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2023
  • City of Nixon, Nixon
  • 7-11 p.m.

The Rocketz

  • Omar’s Bar, 814 Henderson St., Palacios
  • 9:30 p.m.- May 7, 1:30 a.m.

Ongoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m.
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas