SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Brunch with Babes Spring Fashion Show
- Goliad Memorial Auditorium,
- 925 U.S. 183, Goliad
- 9:30-11:45 a.m.
- $15
- Spend the day in Goliad for a little retail therapy.
Gershwin Hits
- Victoria Fine Arts Center,
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 7:30-11 p.m.
- $26
- The music of George Gershwin is about memorable tunes, jazzy styles, and above all immediate recognition worldwide.
Rocky King Band
- DaCosta Hall,
- 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- midnight
- $15
- Rocky King Band public dance.
1,000 Strong Overcoming Obstacles 5K/10K
- Patriot Park,
- 1867 Fordyce Road, Saxet Lake, Victoria
- 5 a.m.
5K Run & Walk Against Child Abuse
- 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon
- $35
- South Texas BBQ Bash
Karnes County Youth Show Grounds,
- County Road 345, Karnes City
- Chad Cooke Band — 9:30-11 p.m.
- Darrin Morris Band — 8-9 p.m.
- Casey Daniels Band 5-6 p.m.
- Johnny Woods — 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- Shaker Hymns — 2-3 p.m.
- Logan Ryan Band -12:30-1 p.m.
Rich O’Toole
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 7-11 p.m.
Brad Upton
- Coastal Bend College,
- 3800 Charco Road, Beeville
- 7-11 p.m.
Mike McClure with The Great Divide
- Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille,
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Trey Yenger Live
- The Bomb Diggity,
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday26th annual Jack Whitmire Memorial Charity Sporting Clay Shoot
- 341 Hester Road, Victoria
8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
- $25
First English Lutheran 19th Annual Heritage Day Celebration
- First English Lutheran Church,
- 516 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Includes barbecue plates, silent auction, live entertainment, country store, cake wheel, children’s games.
Nursery Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser
- KB’s BBQ,
- 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Plate sale fundraiser.
Victoria College Student Recital
- Victoria College,
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 3-6 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Music Department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital at VC’s Johnson Symposium.
MondayCrossroads Strings Spring Concert
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7-9 p.m.
- Victoria College and Crossroads Strings will host a Spring Concert
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night
- Whiskey Palm,
- 415 S. Austin St. Austin, Rockport
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
TuesdayMarket Analysis / Market Research
- No cost Hybrid Event UHV SBDC
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-3 p.m.
- Free
- Effectively determine market demand.
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
SBA EIDL Loan Account Portal Set Up
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- Live, no cost webinar.
- uhvsbdc.com
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Setup and plan payments through your EIDL account!
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra, plus auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m.
- No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayChildcare Employer Partnership
- UHV SBDC
- Online, no cost live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Support the child care needs of your employees.
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 16th annual Spring Artisan Market
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Shop unique, handcrafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Artisan Market
- Marketing That Works for Small Business Budgets
UHV SBDC
- No cost, live webinar.
- uhvsbdc.com
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Budget marketing that wows.
Morgan Ashley Music: Morgan Ashley & Kate Watson
- Texas Tree House, W. Monroe Ave., Port O’Connor
- 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8 p.m.- May 5, 12 a.m.
- Friday
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- $8
- A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Kevin Fowler: Cinco De Mayo Music Fest
- 5D Steakhouse, 2683 W., Port O’Connor
- 6-10 p.m.
Roger Creager
- 5D Steakhouse, 2683 W., Port O’Connor
- 7-11 p.m.
- Sat
urday
2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale
- 283 Bachelor Drive, 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon
- The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale will be 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6, at the Victoria Educational Gardens Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria.
Gulf Bend Center’s “Shine the Light” on
Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair
- Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria
- 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Free
- Gulf Bend Center is hosting its 2023 “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair on Saturday, May 6, at the Special Events Area in Riverside Park from 8:00 am – 11:00 am.
Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest
- Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2023
- City of Nixon, Nixon
- 7-11 p.m.
The Rocketz
- Omar’s Bar, 814 Henderson St., Palacios
- 9:30 p.m.- May 7, 1:30 a.m.
Ongoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas