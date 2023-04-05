Thursday
Hiring Solutions Untapped Talent UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Take advantage of the hiring solutions offered by TWC VRS.
Yarn Craft Club
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
VPL Talks — Brandon Wakefield
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!
Jeff Canada: Shiner Palace Saloon — Solo
Shiner Palace Saloon
701 Ave. E., Shiner
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Friday
Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser
Catholic War Veterans Hall
1007 S. Main St., Victoria
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
$12
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Roger Creager
The Grand Dance Hall,
2461 U.S. 59, Beeville
7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.
For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chad Cooke Band: Dodge City Saloon
Dodge City Saloon
205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers at Pavlas Tavern
Pavlas Tavern
114 Main St.
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Carson Jeffrey
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8 p.m.- midnight
Isaac Jacob Band
Sammy’s Burgers & Brew
2144 Ellis Road, Beeville
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Monday
Media Swap Night
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Have fun recycling, sharing, and updating your book, movie, and music collection at the VPL Swap Night.
Tuesday
Selling a Business and Succession Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC no cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Establish an exit strategy for your business
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Making Sense of Online Marketing
10-11 a.m.
Free
A Simple Checklist for Success
Google Boot Camp Reach Customers Online UHV SBDC No cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Get your business found online with Google
Zoo Careers
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Thursday
The Power of the Inbox
10-11 a.m.
Free
Keys to effective email marketing
Spring Student Art Exhibition
Victoria College,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
4-5 p.m.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Spring Student Art Exhibition April 13-May 4 in VC's Fine Arts Gallery.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
VPL Jams - Harper Hopkins
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
7-7:30 p.m.
VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Ongoing
"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.