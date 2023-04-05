Thursday

Hiring Solutions Untapped Talent UHV SBDC No cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Take advantage of the hiring solutions offered by TWC VRS.

Yarn Craft Club

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

VPL Talks — Brandon Wakefield

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!

Jeff Canada: Shiner Palace Saloon — Solo

Shiner Palace Saloon

701 Ave. E., Shiner

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Friday

Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Good Friday Fish Fry Fundraiser

Catholic War Veterans Hall

1007 S. Main St., Victoria

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

$12

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

Roger Creager

The Grand Dance Hall,

2461 U.S. 59, Beeville

7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more.

For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chad Cooke Band: Dodge City Saloon

Dodge City Saloon

205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers at Pavlas Tavern

Pavlas Tavern

114 Main St.

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Carson Jeffrey

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8 p.m.- midnight

Isaac Jacob Band

Sammy’s Burgers & Brew

2144 Ellis Road, Beeville

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Monday

Media Swap Night

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Have fun recycling, sharing, and updating your book, movie, and music collection at the VPL Swap Night.

Tuesday

Selling a Business and Succession Planning MoneySmart for Small Business UHV SBDC no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Establish an exit strategy for your business

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Making Sense of Online Marketing

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

A Simple Checklist for Success

Google Boot Camp Reach Customers Online UHV SBDC No cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Get your business found online with Google

Zoo Careers

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Thursday

The Power of the Inbox

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Keys to effective email marketing

Spring Student Art Exhibition

Victoria College,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

4-5 p.m.

Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host a Spring Student Art Exhibition April 13-May 4 in VC's Fine Arts Gallery.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

VPL Jams - Harper Hopkins

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-7:30 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

Ongoing

"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas"

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art,

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.