ThursdayCody Welch
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- midnight
SaturdayStrike Out
Parkinson’s
- El Campo Bowling Center
- 806 W. Loop, El Campo
- Noon-6 p.m.
- $40 to $125
- Sign up to support Parkinson’s research and help find a cure.
1st Annual
Lagoon Fest
- 2-6 p.m. — Kyle Park; 4-8 p.m. Donice Morace
- El Campo Lost Lagoon,
- 665 County Road 451, El Campo
MondayVCMGA Lunch
and Learn With
the Masters
- 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- VMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters. Event is free and will feature Janet McCrea, master gardener, discussing sources for native plants
WednesdayGood Marketing,
Bad Operations
UHV SBDC
Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- When marketing works but the operations do not
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’
Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Elizabeth Payne
– Country and City
– Paintings
- Noon- 5p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays through Aug. 20
- Nave Museum,
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
- Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn
361 Pop Up
Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market