Saturday
Strike Out Parkinson’s
- El Campo Bowling Center
- 806 W. Loop, El Campo
- Noon-6 p.m.
- $40 to $125
- Sign up to support Parkinson’s research and help find a cure.
1st Annual Lagoon Fest
- 2-6 p.m. — Kyle Park; 4-8 p.m. Donice Morace
- El Campo Lost Lagoon
- 665 County Road 451, El Campo
Monday
VCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters
- 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- VMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters. Event is free and will feature Janet McCrea, master gardener, discussing sources for native plants
Wednesday
Good Marketing, Bad Operations
- UHV-SBDC live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- When marketing works but the operations do not
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez
- at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Good Marketing, Bad Operations
- UHV SBDC live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- When marketing works but the operations do not
Friday
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Payton Howie
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Elizabeth Payne – Country and City– Paintings
- Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays, through Aug. 20
- Nave Museum
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
- Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market