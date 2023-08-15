Wednesday

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger Night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez
  • at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
  • For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Good Marketing, Bad Operations

  • UHV SBDC live webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • When marketing works but the operations do not

Friday

Billy Snipes

  • Rockport Market Days
  • 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Glen Templeton: Chrome BBQ Cook-Off Guest Appearance

  • El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
  • 12-4 p.m.

Payton Howie

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Saturday

Fall 2023 Youth Recreational Soccer Season Registration

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • 8903 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • The VYSO Fall 2023 REC Season is open to boys and girls born in 2005—2020. All skill levels are welcome from beginners to advanced soccer players.

Tails & Tunes

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 1-9 p.m.
  • $9.50 to $20
  • Join us on August 19th for a musical celebration at The Texas Zoo! Local musicians will entertain our guests at our first Tails & Tunes.

Charity Concert Series: Jimmy Fortune (bonus concert)

  • Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-9 p.m.
  • Bad Boy Leroy Live
  • Rockport Market Days

100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport

  • 1-5 p.m.
  • Trey Yenger
  • The Hideaway at Splashway
  • 5235 Second St., Sheridan
  • 6-10 p.m.

Two Tons of Steel

  • BLASES HALL, 4228 US Highway 90-A W., Hallettsville
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Jimmy Fortune

  • Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Glen Templeton: Chrome BBQ CookOff

  • El Campo Lost Lagoon
  • 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim

  • Josie’s Mexican Food
  • 610 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
  • 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Tuesday

5 Year Anniversary Celebration ThriveFuel Marketing Fun After Five with Victoria Chamber

  • ThriveFuel Marketing, 4611 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Join us as we celebrate five amazing years serving the Crossroads and beyond for their marketing and advertising needs on August 22!

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Elizabeth Payne – Country and City– Paintings

  • Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays, through Aug. 20
  • Nave Museum
  • 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
  • Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market