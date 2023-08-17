ThursdayGood Marketing, Bad Operations
- UHV SBDC live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- When marketing works but the operations do not
FridayBilly Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Glen Templeton: Chrome BBQ Cook-Off Guest Appearance
- El Campo Lost Lagoon, 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 12-4 p.m.
Payton Howie
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- midnight
SaturdayFall 2023 Youth Recreational Soccer Season Registration
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- 8903 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- The VYSO Fall 2023 REC Season is open to boys and girls born in 2005—2020. All skill levels are welcome from beginners to advanced soccer players.
Tails & Tunes
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 1-9 p.m.
- $9.50 to $20
- Join us on August 19th for a musical celebration at The Texas Zoo! Local musicians will entertain our guests at our first Tails & Tunes.
Charity Concert Series: Jimmy Fortune (bonus concert)
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-9 p.m.
Bad Boy Leroy Live
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 1-5 p.m.
Trey Yenger
- The Hideaway at Splashway
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
Two Tons of Steel
- BLASES HALL, 4228 US Highway 90-A W., Hallettsville
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jimmy Fortune
- Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Glen Templeton: Chrome BBQ CookOff
- El Campo Lost Lagoon
- 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim
- Josie’s Mexican Food
- 610 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
- 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Tuesday5 Year Anniversary Celebration ThriveFuel Marketing Fun After Five with Victoria Chamber
- ThriveFuel Marketing, 4611 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Join us as we celebrate five amazing years serving the Crossroads and beyond for their marketing and advertising needs on August 22!
WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez
- at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayDiscover Your Genius. Transform Your Team UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar Team
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11:30 a.m.
- Free
- Identify your own Working Geniuses as well as those of your team members
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Elizabeth Payne – Country and City– Paintings
- Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays, through Aug. 20
- Nave Museum
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
- Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market