TuesdayGulf Bend Center | Board of Trustees Meeting
- 6502 Nursery Drive, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- Noon-1 p.m.
- This event is both in person and virtual. If you would like to attend via Zoom, please email me for the link.
5 Year Anniversary Celebration ThriveFuel Marketing Fun After Five with Victoria Chamber
- ThriveFuel Marketing, 4611 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Join us as we celebrate five amazing years serving the Crossroads and beyond for their marketing and advertising needs on August 22!
WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez
- at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayDiscover Your Genius. Transform Your Team UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar Team
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11:30 a.m.
- Free
- Identify your own Working Geniuses as well as those of your team members
FridayBrady Seals
- Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE
- J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Marshall Rocks Country
- 5D Tavern, 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SaturdayHermann Sons Life Summer Social
- DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686, Victoria
- 5-11:30 p.m.
- Free
- Hermann Sons Life Annual Summer Social
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE
- The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
- Hamilton Loomis
- Rear Window Listening Room, 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 8 p.m.- Aug. 27, 12 a.m.
Sunday Jeff Jacobs Band
- Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
MondayEcommerce Excellence UHV SBDC Live Online Revenue Reach Sales
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Unlocking Revenue Streams and Reach
Discovering the Power of SEO UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar Content
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Fundamentals and Best Practices
TuesdayHow to ROCK on LinkedIn UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar social selling
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Generate leads for your business
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Elizabeth Payne – Country and City– Paintings
- Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays, through Aug. 20
- Nave Museum
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
- Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn
- 361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market