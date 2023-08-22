TuesdayGulf Bend Center | Board of Trustees Meeting

  • 6502 Nursery Drive, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • This event is both in person and virtual. If you would like to attend via Zoom, please email me for the link.

5 Year Anniversary Celebration ThriveFuel Marketing Fun After Five with Victoria Chamber

  • ThriveFuel Marketing, 4611 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Join us as we celebrate five amazing years serving the Crossroads and beyond for their marketing and advertising needs on August 22!

WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger Night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez
  • at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
  • For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayDiscover Your Genius. Transform Your Team UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar Team

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Free
  • Identify your own Working Geniuses as well as those of your team members

FridayBrady Seals

  • Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE

  • J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Marshall Rocks Country

  • 5D Tavern, 213 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

SaturdayHermann Sons Life Summer Social

  • DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686, Victoria
  • 5-11:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • Hermann Sons Life Annual Summer Social

Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE

  • The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.
  • Hamilton Loomis
  • Rear Window Listening Room, 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 8 p.m.- Aug. 27, 12 a.m.

Sunday Jeff Jacobs Band

  • Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

MondayEcommerce Excellence UHV SBDC Live Online Revenue Reach Sales

  • Victoria County
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Unlocking Revenue Streams and Reach

TuesdayHow to ROCK on LinkedIn UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar social selling

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Generate leads for your business

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Elizabeth Payne – Country and City– Paintings

  • Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays, through Aug. 20
  • Nave Museum
  • 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
  • Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn
  • 361 Pop Up Shops
  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market