Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez
- at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Discover Your Genius. Transform Your Team UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar Team
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11:30 a.m.
- Free
- Identify your own working geniuses as well as those of your team members
Sip and Paint - Beneath the Oaks Winery - Vintage Chicken
- 1796 SH 71,Midfield
- 6-8 p.m.
- $35
- Sip and paint doing this super easy Vintage Rooster
Bill Pekar & the Rainey Brothers
- Victoria Country Club
- 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
- 6-10 p.m.
Friday
Brady Seals
- Moonshine Drinkery
- 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Marshall Rocks Country
- 5D Tavern
- 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Hermann Sons Life Summer Social
- DaCosta Hall
- 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
- 5-11:30 p.m.
- Free
- Hermann Sons Life annual summer social
Trey Yenger Music
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Hamilton Loomis
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday
Jeff Jacobs Band
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
Monday
Ecommerce Excellence UHV SBDC Live Online Revenue Reach Sales
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
Discovering the Power of SEO UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar Content
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Fundamentals and best practices
Tuesday
How to Rock on LinkedIn
- UHV SBDC online live webinar social selling
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Generate leads for your business
Wednesday
Thriving at Remote Ecommerce E-Commerce Essentials
- UHV SBDC online sales growth
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Nail it before you scale it
Grow Your Small Business with Facebook Ads
- UHV SBDC online live webinar marketing sales profit
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Advertising your small business on Facebook with success
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market