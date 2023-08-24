Friday

Brady Seals

  • Moonshine Drinkery
  • 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Music

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Marshall Rocks Country

  • 5D Tavern
  • 213 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday

Hermann Sons Life Summer Social

  • DaCosta Hall
  • 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
  • 5-11:30 p.m.
  • Free

Trey Yenger Music

  • The Bomb Diggity
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Hamilton Loomis

  • Rear Window Listening Room
  • 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

Jeff Jacobs Band

  • Spoetzl Brewery
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

Monday

Ecommerce Excellence Revenue Reach Sales

  • UHV SBDC live online webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Unlocking Revenue Streams and Reach

Discovering the Power of SEO Content

  • UHV SBDC online live webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Fundamentals and Best Practices

Tuesday

How to Rock on LinkedIn social selling

  • UHV SBDC online live webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Generate leads for your business

Wednesday

Thriving at Remote Ecommerce E-Commerce Essentials

Grow Your Small Business with Facebook Ads Marketing Sales Profit

  • UHV SBDC online live webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Advertising your small business on Facebook with success

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger Night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
  • For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Metrics That Matter Analytics Optimization

  • UHV SBDC online live webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • If you’re not measuring you’re not marketing

YouTube to Grow Your Business Marketing Video Sales

  • UHV SBDC online live webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Reach more customers and grow your business

Sip and Paint — Drifters Hall

  • 5287 McDonald Road, Port Lavaca
  • 6-8:30 p.m.
  • $35

Cody Welch

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Friday

Unlocking the Power of Human-Centric AI Content Creation Create

  • UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar
  •  uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Five key takeaways to transform your content creation process with AI

Reid Haughton: City of Kenedy Labor Day Music Festival

  • Downtown Kenedy
  • 303 W. Main St., Kenedy
  • 7-11 p.m.

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market