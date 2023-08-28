Tuesday
How to Rock on LinkedIn social selling
- UHV SBDC online live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Generate leads for your business
Wednesday
Thriving at Remote Ecommerce E-Commerce Essentials
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Nail it before you scale it
Grow Your Small Business with Facebook Ads Marketing Sales Profit
- UHV SBDC online live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Advertising your small business on Facebook with success
Margaritas and Medicine
- Morada Victoria
- 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria
- 4:30-6 p.m.
- Happy hour for the public. Opportunity to meet and mingle with Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, an interventional pain physician with Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Associates, and her team.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Metrics That Matter Analytics Optimization
- UHV SBDC online live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- If you’re not measuring you’re not marketing
YouTube to Grow Your Business Marketing Video Sales
- UHV SBDC online live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Reach more customers and grow your business
Sip and Paint — Drifters Hall
- 5287 McDonald Road, Port Lavaca
- 6-8:30 p.m.
- $35
Cody Welch
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Friday
Unlocking the Power of Human-Centric AI Content Creation Create
- UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Five key takeaways to transform your content creation process with AI
David Landers Lewis
- American Legion Post 166
- 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
City of Kenedy Labor Day Music Festival
- Featuring: Roger Creager and Reid Haughton
- Downtown Kenedy
- 303 W. Main St., Kenedy
- 7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
- Sunday
The Red Iron Push
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
Monday
The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Two Tons of Steel
- The Inn At Fulton Harbor
- 215 N. Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
- 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday
Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant
- UHV SBDC online live webinar grant program tourism travel
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program provides one-time reimbursement grants to Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.
Calhoun County Democratic Club
- Calhoun County Public Library
- 00 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca
- 5:30-7:31 p.m.
- September monthly meeting for Calhoun County Democrats.
Ongoing
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market