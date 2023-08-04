Saturday
World Series of Cuero
- The Venue on Church Street,
- 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- $100
- The World Series of Cuero Texas Hold’em Tournament, presented by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, is excited to unveil its annual event, set to take place in charming downtown Cuero.
Cuero Shoppers Poker Run
- The Venue on Church Street,
- 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- $75
- The Shoppers Poker Run returns with tickets at $75 each and include a delicious lunch, trolley rides to area shops for shopping galore in Cuero.
Cuero Casino Night
- The Venue on Church Street,
- 125 E. Church St., Cuero
- 7 p.m.- midnight
- $50
The Lederhosen Junkies: Shiner Back to School Celebration
- Spoetzl Brewery,
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
William Lee Martin
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Elizabeth Payne – Country and City – Paintings
- Noon- 5p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays through Aug. 20
- Nave Museum,
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
- Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market