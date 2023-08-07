TuesdayExpand and Grow Business Internationally UHV SBDC SBA Live Webinar Trade Profit

The Texas Zoo

  • 110 Memorial Drive
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

David Landers Lewis: Crossroads Country Opry

  • Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall
  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

WednesdaySmall Business Tax Benefits: Credits and Deductions Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Live webinar Small business tax benefits- deductions and credits www.uhvsbdc.com

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
  • For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayCody Welch

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

SaturdayStrike Out Parkinson’s

  • El Campo Bowling Center
  • 806 W. Loop, El Campo
  • Noon-6 p.m.
  • $40 to $125
  • Sign up to support Parkinson’s research and help find a cure.

1st Annual Lagoon Fest

  • 2-6 p.m. — Kyle Park; 4-8 p.m. Donice Morace
  • El Campo Lost Lagoon,
  • 665 County Road 451, El Campo

MondayVCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters

  • 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
  • Noon-1 p.m.
  • VMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters. Event is free and will feature Janet McCrea, master gardener, discussing sources for native plants.

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum
  • 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Elizabeth Payne – Country and City – Paintings

  • Noon- 5p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; closed Mondays through Aug. 20
  • Nave Museum,
  • 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria.
  • Artwork depicts metropolitan environments in Texas California and Brooklyn

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market