Monday
VCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters
283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
Noon-1 p.m.
Victoria County Master Gardeners Marcia Kauffman and Cindy Brewer will discuss beneficial bugs at the VCMGA “Lunch and Learn with the Masters” program.
Genealogy with Margo Farris Brewer
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Join us at the library for a talk with Margo Farris Brewer, the co-leader of Ann-Mar Genealogy.
Tuesday
Heart Health Fair
Citizens Medical Center
2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Valentine’s Day Farmers’ Market
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Special pop-up Victoria Farmers’ Market especially for Valentine’s Day featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
GWG: Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile Live Workshop
Refugio County Community Development Foundation
301 N. Alamo St., Refugio
11 a.m.-noon
Free
Get found online with Google, from Startup to Management.
Introduction to Government Contracting Hybrid Event
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
Attend in person or online, presented by Del Mar Apex Accelerator Grow your business selling to Local, State, and Federal Government Purchasing Agencies. www.uhvsbdc.com
Crafternoon
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Valentine Paint and Sip
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Free
Looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends? Stop by the library for our Valentine’s Day Paint ‘N Sip!
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Building Credit MoneySmart No. 5 Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Live webinar Strategies for building or improving business credit www.uhvsbdc.com.
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Free
Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this month.
Thursday
IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Free
Live Webinar Managing your taxes as a Small Business Owner www.uhvsbdc.com.
Yarn Craft Club
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Bubba Westly
KIXS 108FM
107 N. Star Drive, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
London Baileigh returns to Shiner
Shiner Palace Saloon
701 Ave. E., Shiner
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Friday
VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle Primary tabs
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.
Lego Lab
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
1:30-3 p.m.
Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters
Aero Crafters,
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand! A Rock to Contemporary band from Victoria, Texas founded in 2022.
Bubba Westly
Dodge City Saloon,
205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
302 N. Main St., Victoria
Noon-2:30 p.m.
The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
An Evening with Mark Lowry
Victoria Fine Arts Center,
1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
6-8 p.m.
$25 to $40
Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents "An Evening with Mark Lowry".
Chris Cagle
5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
632 W. Main St., Yorktown
7-11 p.m.
Ruben P Acoustic
Horsin Around Bar & Grill, 893 U.S. 183, Cuero
8 p.m.- midnight
Monday
"Kindred" by Octavia Butler - Book Discussion
Victoria College Student Center,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
1-3 p.m.
Victoria College`s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book "Kindred."
On Going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.