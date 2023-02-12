Monday

VCMGA Lunch and Learn With the Masters

283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria

Noon-1 p.m.

Victoria County Master Gardeners Marcia Kauffman and Cindy Brewer will discuss beneficial bugs at the VCMGA “Lunch and Learn with the Masters” program.

Genealogy with Margo Farris Brewer

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join us at the library for a talk with Margo Farris Brewer, the co-leader of Ann-Mar Genealogy.

Tuesday

Heart Health Fair

Citizens Medical Center

2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Farmers’ Market

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Special pop-up Victoria Farmers’ Market especially for Valentine’s Day featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

GWG: Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile Live Workshop

Refugio County Community Development Foundation

301 N. Alamo St., Refugio

11 a.m.-noon

Free

Get found online with Google, from Startup to Management.

Introduction to Government Contracting Hybrid Event

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

Attend in person or online, presented by Del Mar Apex Accelerator Grow your business selling to Local, State, and Federal Government Purchasing Agencies. www.uhvsbdc.com

Crafternoon

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Crafternoon

Valentine Paint and Sip

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Free

Looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends? Stop by the library for our Valentine’s Day Paint ‘N Sip!

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Building Credit MoneySmart No. 5 Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Live  webinar Strategies for building or improving business credit www.uhvsbdc.com.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Free

Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this month.

Thursday

IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Free

Live Webinar Managing your taxes as a Small Business Owner www.uhvsbdc.com.

Yarn Craft Club

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Bubba Westly

KIXS 108FM

107 N. Star Drive, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

London Baileigh returns to Shiner

Shiner Palace Saloon

701 Ave. E., Shiner

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Friday

VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle Primary tabs

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10-11 a.m.

If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.

Lego Lab

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

1:30-3 p.m.

Lego Lab

Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters

Aero Crafters,

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand! A Rock to Contemporary band from Victoria, Texas founded in 2022.

Bubba Westly

Dodge City Saloon,

205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria

9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

302 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-2:30 p.m.

The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

An Evening with Mark Lowry

Victoria Fine Arts Center,

1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria

6-8 p.m.

$25 to $40

Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents "An Evening with Mark Lowry". 

Chris Cagle

5D Steakhouse & Lounge,

632 W. Main St., Yorktown

7-11 p.m.

Ruben P Acoustic

Horsin Around Bar & Grill, 893 U.S. 183, Cuero

8 p.m.- midnight

Monday

"Kindred" by Octavia Butler - Book Discussion

Victoria College Student Center,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

1-3 p.m.

Victoria College`s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book "Kindred." 

On Going

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.