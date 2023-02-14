TuesdayHeart Health Fair
- Citizens Medical Center
- 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Valentine’s Day Farmers’ Market
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Special pop-up Victoria Farmers’ Market especially for Valentine’s Day featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
GWG: Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile Live Workshop
- Refugio County Community Development Foundation
- 301 N. Alamo St., Refugio
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Get found online with Google, from Startup to Management.
Introduction to Government Contracting Hybrid Event
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Free
- Attend in person or online, presented by Del Mar Apex Accelerator Grow your business selling to Local, State, and Federal Government Purchasing Agencies. www.uhvsbdc.com
Crafternoon
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Valentine Paint and Sip
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Free
- Looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends? Stop by the library for our Valentine’s Day Paint ‘N Sip!
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo,
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Building Credit MoneySmart No. 5 Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Live webinar Strategies for building or improving business credit www.uhvsbdc.com.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this month.
ThursdayIRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live Webinar Managing your taxes as a Small Business Owner www.uhvsbdc.com.
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Bubba Westly
- KIXS 108FM
- 107 N. Star Drive, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
London Baileigh returns to Shiner
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle Primary tabs
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.
Lego Lab
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1:30-3 p.m.
Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand! A Rock to Contemporary band from Victoria, Texas founded in 2022.
Bubba Westly
- Dodge City Saloon,
- 205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
- 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
An Evening with Mark Lowry
- Victoria Fine Arts Center,
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- $25 to $40
- Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents “An Evening with Mark Lowry”.
Chris Cagle
- 5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
- 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
- 7-11 p.m.
Ruben P Acoustic
- Horsin Around Bar & Grill
- 893 U.S. 183, Cuero
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Monday“Kindred” by Octavia Butler — Book Discussion
- Victoria College Student Center,
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 1-3 p.m.
- Victoria College‘s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book “Kindred.”
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Record Keeping MoneySmart #6 Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Live webinar Practical record-keeping techniques for small business and entrepreneurs www.uhvsbdc.com
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Financial Management MoneySmart #4
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Free
- No cost webinar Financial management practices for small business www.uhvsbdc.com.
InbeTWEENers Art Night: Heart Breaker Cookies
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night!
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.