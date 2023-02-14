TuesdayHeart Health Fair

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Farmers’ Market

  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Special pop-up Victoria Farmers’ Market especially for Valentine’s Day featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.

Baby Time

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

GWG: Get Found Online with a Google Business Profile Live Workshop

  • Refugio County Community Development Foundation
  • 301 N. Alamo St., Refugio
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Get found online with Google, from Startup to Management.

Introduction to Government Contracting Hybrid Event

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Free
  • Attend in person or online, presented by Del Mar Apex Accelerator Grow your business selling to Local, State, and Federal Government Purchasing Agencies. www.uhvsbdc.com

Crafternoon

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Valentine Paint and Sip

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Free
  • Looking for a fun date night or a night out with friends? Stop by the library for our Valentine’s Day Paint ‘N Sip!

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

Wednesday

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Building Credit MoneySmart No. 5 Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Live webinar Strategies for building or improving business credit www.uhvsbdc.com.

IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this month.

Yarn Craft Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Bubba Westly

  • KIXS 108FM
  • 107 N. Star Drive, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

London Baileigh returns to Shiner

  • Shiner Palace Saloon
  • 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle Primary tabs

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.

Lego Lab

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 1:30-3 p.m.

Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand! A Rock to Contemporary band from Victoria, Texas founded in 2022.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Noon-2:30 p.m.
  • The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

An Evening with Mark Lowry

  • Victoria Fine Arts Center,
  • 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • $25 to $40
  • Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents “An Evening with Mark Lowry”.

Chris Cagle

  • 5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
  • 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
  • 7-11 p.m.

Ruben P Acoustic

  • Horsin Around Bar & Grill
  • 893 U.S. 183, Cuero
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Monday“Kindred” by Octavia Butler — Book Discussion

  • Victoria College Student Center,
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 1-3 p.m.
  • Victoria College‘s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book “Kindred.”

Record Keeping MoneySmart #6 Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Live webinar Practical record-keeping techniques for small business and entrepreneurs www.uhvsbdc.com

Financial Management MoneySmart #4

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Free
  • No cost webinar Financial management practices for small business www.uhvsbdc.com.

InbeTWEENers Art Night: Heart Breaker Cookies

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night!

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

On Going“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.