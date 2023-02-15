Wednesday Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Building Credit MoneySmart No. 5 Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- www.uhvsbdc.com.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this month.
Thursday
IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Free
Live Webinar Managing your taxes as a Small Business Owner www.uhvsbdc.com.
Yarn Craft Club
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Bubba Westly
KIXS 108FM
107 N. Star Drive, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
London Baileigh returns to Shiner
Shiner Palace Saloon
701 Ave. E., Shiner
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Friday
VPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle Primary tabs
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.
Lego Lab
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
1:30-3 p.m.
Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters
Aero Crafters
309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
8-11:30 p.m.
Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand! A Rock to Contemporary band from Victoria, Texas founded in 2022.
Bubba Westly
Dodge City Saloon,
205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
302 N. Main St., Victoria
Noon-2:30 p.m.
The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
An Evening with Mark Lowry
Victoria Fine Arts Center,
1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
6-8 p.m.
$25 to $40
Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents “An Evening with Mark Lowry”.
Chris Cagle
5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
632 W. Main St., Yorktown
7-11 p.m.
Ruben P Acoustic
Horsin Around Bar & Grill
893 U.S. 183, Cuero
8 p.m.- midnight
Monday
“Kindred” by Octavia Butler — Book Discussion
Victoria College Student Center,
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
1-3 p.m.
Victoria College‘s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book “Kindred.”
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Record Keeping MoneySmart No.6 Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Live webinar Practical record-keeping techniques for small business and entrepreneurs www.uhvsbdc.com
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Baby Time
Financial Management MoneySmart No. 4
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
No cost webinar Financial management practices for small business www.uhvsbdc.com.
InbeTWEENers Art Night: Heart Breaker Cookies
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night!
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
Creating and Launching Your Website Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Live Webinar Best practices for your website. www.uhvsbdc.com
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Toddler Time — Story Time
No Pressure Book Club
Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club!
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
302 N. Main St., 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.
OnGoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.