Wednesday Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 9:30-10 a.m.

Building Credit MoneySmart No. 5 Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center,
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • www.uhvsbdc.com.

Toddler Time

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10:30-11 a.m.

IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Live webinar for small business owners and their tax obligations www.uhvsbdc.com.

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that ends this month.

Thursday

IRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Free

Live Webinar Managing your taxes as a Small Business Owner www.uhvsbdc.com.

Yarn Craft Club

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Bubba Westly

KIXS 108FM

107 N. Star Drive, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

London Baileigh returns to Shiner

Shiner Palace Saloon

701 Ave. E., Shiner

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Friday

VPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle Primary tabs

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10-11 a.m.

If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.

Lego Lab

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

1:30-3 p.m.

Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters

Aero Crafters

309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

8-11:30 p.m.

Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand! A Rock to Contemporary band from Victoria, Texas founded in 2022.

Bubba Westly

Dodge City Saloon,

205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria

9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

302 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-2:30 p.m.

The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

An Evening with Mark Lowry

Victoria Fine Arts Center,

1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria

6-8 p.m.

$25 to $40

Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents “An Evening with Mark Lowry”.

Chris Cagle

5D Steakhouse & Lounge,

632 W. Main St., Yorktown

7-11 p.m.

Ruben P Acoustic

Horsin Around Bar & Grill

893 U.S. 183, Cuero

8 p.m.- midnight

Monday

“Kindred” by Octavia Butler — Book Discussion

Victoria College Student Center,

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

1-3 p.m.

Victoria College‘s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book “Kindred.”

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Record Keeping MoneySmart No.6 Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Live webinar Practical record-keeping techniques for small business and entrepreneurs www.uhvsbdc.com

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

10:30-11 a.m.

Baby Time

Financial Management MoneySmart No. 4

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

No cost webinar Financial management practices for small business www.uhvsbdc.com.

InbeTWEENers Art Night: Heart Breaker Cookies

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night!

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Toddler Time — Story Time

Creating and Launching Your Website Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Live Webinar Best practices for your website. www.uhvsbdc.com

No Pressure Book Club

Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club!

OnGoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.