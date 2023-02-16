ThursdayIRS Small Business Tax Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1-2 p.m.
- Free
- Live Webinar Managing your taxes as a Small Business Owner www.uhvsbdc.com.
Yarn Craft Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Bubba Westly
- KIXS 108FM
- 107 N. Star Drive, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
London Baileigh returns to Shiner
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle Primary tabs
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.
Lego Lab
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1:30-3 p.m.
Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand! A Rock to Contemporary band from Victoria, Texas founded in 2022.
Bubba Westly
- Dodge City Saloon,
- 205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
- 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
An Evening with Mark Lowry
- Victoria Fine Arts Center,
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- $25 to $40
- Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents “An Evening with Mark Lowry”.
Chris Cagle
- 5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
- 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
- 7-11 p.m.
Ruben P Acoustic
- Horsin Around Bar & Grill
- 893 U.S. 183, Cuero
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Monday“Kindred” by Octavia Butler — Book Discussion
- Victoria College Student Center,
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 1-3 p.m.
- Victoria College‘s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book “Kindred.”
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
TuesdayBaby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Record Keeping MoneySmart #6 Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center,
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Live webinar Practical record-keeping techniques for small business and entrepreneurs www.uhvsbdc.com
Baby Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Financial Management MoneySmart #4
- UHV Small Business Development Center
- 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Free
- No cost webinar Financial management practices for small business www.uhvsbdc.com.
InbeTWEENers Art Night: Heart Breaker Cookies
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night!
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m.
Creating and Launching Your Website Live Webinar
- UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Live Webinar Best practices for your website. www.uhvsbdc.com
Toddler Time
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m.
No Pressure Book Club
- Moonshine Drinkery
- 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club!
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month (No class on February 8th).
ThursdayJohn W. Stormont Lecture Series
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend announces the Spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series. Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission, and open to the public.
Chad Boyd Music
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 8 p.m.- Feb. 24, 12 a.m.
OnGoing“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.