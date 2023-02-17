FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle Primary tabs

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.

Lego Lab

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 1:30-3 p.m.

Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters

  • Aero Crafters
  • 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand. A rock to contemporary band from Victoria, founded in 2022.

Adam and Amy Pope

  • Rear Window Listening Room,
  • 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 7-11 p.m.

Bubba Westly

  • Dodge City Saloon,
  • 205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
  • 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Noon-2:30 p.m.
  • The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

An Evening with Mark Lowry

  • Victoria Fine Arts Center,
  • 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • $25 to $40
  • Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents “An Evening with Mark Lowry”.

Chris Cagle

  • 5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
  • 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
  • 7-11 p.m.

Ruben P Acoustic

  • Horsin Around Bar & Grill
  • 893 U.S. 183, Cuero
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Monday“Kindred” by Octavia Butler — Book Discussion

  • Victoria College Student Center,
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 1-3 p.m.
  • Victoria College’s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book “Kindred.”

The Texas Zoo

  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Tuesday

Baby Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Record Keeping MoneySmart No.6 Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Live webinar practical record-keeping techniques for small business and entrepreneurs www.uhvsbdc.com

Financial Management MoneySmart No. 4

UHV Small Business Development Center

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

Webinar on financial management practices for small business www.uhvsbdc.com.

InbeTWEENers Art Night: Heart Breaker Cookies

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night.

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Toddler Time

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

9:30-10 a.m.

Creating and Launching Your Website Live Webinar

UHV Small Business Development Center,

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Live webinar on best practices for your website. www.uhvsbdc.com

No Pressure Book Club

Moonshine Drinkery

103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club!

Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.

Thursday

John W. Stormont Lecture Series

Museum of the Coastal Bend

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

5:30-7 p.m.

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend announces the Spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series. Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission, and open to the public.

Chad Boyd Music

Rock Bottom Park & Pub

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

8 p.m.- midnight

Friday

Hearty Grand Breakfast Buffet

2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria

7-9 a.m.

$20

Join us for a grand buffet-style breakfast with plenty of delicious (and Heart Healthy) options! Tickets: $20 (Presale only and available for purchase at Citizens Gift Shop or Cafeteria)

Calhoun County Quilt Show

Bauer Community Center,

2300 SH 35, Port Lavaca

9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Calhoun County Quilt Guild’s 2023 Biennial Quilt Show; Our theme is Quilt Over Texas with over 150 judged quilt entries and wearable arts; Special Guest: William “Billy” Reue: Designer of Free Spirit

Manga Madness

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga/anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects.

Chip Oliphant & The Bellamy Brothers @ Greek Bros.

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8 p.m.- midnight

OnGoing

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.