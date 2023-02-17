FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle Primary tabs
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games, and socializing.
Lego Lab
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 1:30-3 p.m.
Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters
- Aero Crafters
- 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8-11:30 p.m.
- Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand. A rock to contemporary band from Victoria, founded in 2022.
Adam and Amy Pope
- Rear Window Listening Room,
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
Bubba Westly
- Dodge City Saloon,
- 205 N. Star Drive H, Victoria
- 9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Noon-2:30 p.m.
- The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
An Evening with Mark Lowry
- Victoria Fine Arts Center,
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 6-8 p.m.
- $25 to $40
- Branded Cowboy Church proudly presents “An Evening with Mark Lowry”.
Chris Cagle
- 5D Steakhouse & Lounge,
- 632 W. Main St., Yorktown
- 7-11 p.m.
Ruben P Acoustic
- Horsin Around Bar & Grill
- 893 U.S. 183, Cuero
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Monday“Kindred” by Octavia Butler — Book Discussion
- Victoria College Student Center,
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 1-3 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Multicultural Committee is honored to announce the reading and discussion of the book “Kindred.”
The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Tuesday
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Record Keeping MoneySmart No.6 Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Live webinar practical record-keeping techniques for small business and entrepreneurs www.uhvsbdc.com
Baby Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
Financial Management MoneySmart No. 4
UHV Small Business Development Center
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
Webinar on financial management practices for small business www.uhvsbdc.com.
InbeTWEENers Art Night: Heart Breaker Cookies
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tweens & Teens join us for another InbeTWEENers Night.
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Auxiliary Bake Sale
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
9:30-10 a.m.
Creating and Launching Your Website Live Webinar
UHV Small Business Development Center,
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Live webinar on best practices for your website. www.uhvsbdc.com
Toddler Time
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m.
No Pressure Book Club
Moonshine Drinkery
103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Get Lit(erary) at our new No Pressure Book Club!
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N’ Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.
Thursday
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
Museum of the Coastal Bend
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
5:30-7 p.m.
Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend announces the Spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series. Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission, and open to the public.
Chad Boyd Music
Rock Bottom Park & Pub
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
8 p.m.- midnight
Friday
Hearty Grand Breakfast Buffet
2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria
7-9 a.m.
$20
Join us for a grand buffet-style breakfast with plenty of delicious (and Heart Healthy) options! Tickets: $20 (Presale only and available for purchase at Citizens Gift Shop or Cafeteria)
Calhoun County Quilt Show
Bauer Community Center,
2300 SH 35, Port Lavaca
9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Calhoun County Quilt Guild’s 2023 Biennial Quilt Show; Our theme is Quilt Over Texas with over 150 judged quilt entries and wearable arts; Special Guest: William “Billy” Reue: Designer of Free Spirit
Manga Madness
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga/anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects.
Chip Oliphant & The Bellamy Brothers @ Greek Bros.
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8 p.m.- midnight
OnGoing
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” a new exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.